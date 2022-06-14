MPEP brings Airmen from across the globe

The Military Personnel Exchange Program held an annual forum and a change of command ceremony at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 12 to 14, 2022.



The forum brought together 67 exchange officers from 13 countries at 53 different locations who have been immersed into foreign Air Forces around the world. The MPEP is a two to three-year special duty assignment that places officers into other nation’s air forces to further international relationships.



The exchange officers, who have been “alone but unafraid” in a foreign land, were able to come together during the forum and reacclimate themselves into an air force environment with other members of the exchange program.



The forum focused on highlighting the program’s successes and discussing the intent behind its vision.



“The purpose of the program is to build strategic partnerships with our allies and partners,” said Mr. Wade Smith, MPEP director of operations.



Those selected for the program can be sent to any of the allied air forces around the globe to perform their primary duties as well as learn the foreign language so that they can fully immerse themselves into the culture while seeking to create unity with U.S. allies.



In most cases, the officers are the only ones in that country representing the U.S. Air Force.



“Our exchange officers are quite resilient,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Thomas, MPEP incoming commander. “They’re able to navigate their way into a new culture and thrive in that environment.”



The MPEP program is available to both commissioned and enlisted Airmen of the U.S. Air Force.



“For every exchange personnel on the U.S Air Force side, there is a foreign military member in the United States doing something similar,” said Thomas. “It’s a one-for-one exchange most of the time.”



For those interested in volunteering for this opportunity, reach out to the Military Personnel Exchange Office Europe at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



“We are always looking for people who are interested in this kind of work,” said Smith. “It is the adventure of a lifetime. I can think of no cooler assignment in the entire Air Force than being an exchange officer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 06:49 Story ID: 422883 Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MPEP brings Airmen from across the globe, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.