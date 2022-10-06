Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Conducts Helicopter Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) – Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 Sailors, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), conducted a helicopter visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in conjunction with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 to enhance maritime interdiction operations (MIO) skillsets.



“Maritime security and interdiction operations showcase the U.S. Navy’s capability and willingness to protect the lawful uses of the sea and deter illicit activity,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. “These operations are designed to enhance and sustain our proficiency while visibly countering malign influence, especially in vital areas of international maritime trade.”



EODMU 3 platoon 322 led the training after fast-roping onto Dewey’s flight deck to tactically secure the vessel, search for and respond to realistic improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found during MIOs.



“This type of multi-unit integration training is essential to ensure the successful execution of expeditionary maritime interdiction operations,” said Explosive Ordnance Disposal 1st Class Zach Dorfman. “Together with HSC-14 and HSM-71, we rehearse these scenarios while deployed to 7th Fleet in order to refine our tactics, techniques, procedures and interoperability. This event was a culmination of the hard work that the team has put in over the last few months to demonstrate our ability to respond to any emergent threat in the region.”



Sailors attached to this unit are tasked with responding to reports of IEDs from any of the ship’s VBSS teams conducting MIOs in the ABECSG.



Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



ABECSG consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9; Destroyer Squadron 21; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53); and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111).



CVW-9 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14; “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151; “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, operating the EA-18G Growler; “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye; “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, operating the CMV-22B Osprey; “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 operating the MH-60S Sea Hawk; and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, operating the MH-60R Sea Hawk.



