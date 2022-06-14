Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Religious Affairs Airman of the Year

    USAFE Religious Affairs Airman of the Year

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.14.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wyvern Nation’s very own Senior Airman Nicolle Schambon Martinez was recognized as the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Religious Affairs Airman of the Year. Martinez works hard to ensure her fellow Airmen have the resources they need to be at the top of their game. Her job consists of crisis counseling active duty members, assisting the chaplains with the set up and planning of resiliency events and much more.

