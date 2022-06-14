USAFE Religious Affairs Airman of the Year

Wyvern Nation’s very own Senior Airman Nicolle Schambon Martinez was recognized as the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Religious Affairs Airman of the Year. Martinez works hard to ensure her fellow Airmen have the resources they need to be at the top of their game. Her job consists of crisis counseling active duty members, assisting the chaplains with the set up and planning of resiliency events and much more.

