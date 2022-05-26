Medics Conduct Joint Multinational Ambulance Exchange Point Training During Defender 22, Poland

Photo By Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga | A U.S. Soldier and a British soldier assess a simulated casualty as they conduct a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga | A U.S. Soldier and a British soldier assess a simulated casualty as they conduct a multinational ambulance exchange point training as part of Defender 22 at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 26, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe; it demonstrates the ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the British army conducted joint training during Defender Europe here, May 26, 2022.

This particular exercise is a joint multinational ambulance exchange point training between the 64th Brigade Support Battalion and the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, both assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, the British 31st Squadron, 1st Armored Medical Regiment, Royal Army Medical Corps as, well as the 456th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) unit of the U.S. Army Reserves.

“This training is important because it makes sure we are aligned with our partners and allies and that we have continuity of care for our patients whether that patient is a British soldier, American Soldier or any nationality, that they get the same care no matter what medical unit is treating them,” said U.S. Army Capt. Lucas Musseau, commander of the Charlie Medical Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion.

The British and MCAS medics arrived in Poland to primarily provide medical support for the military exercise Defender Europe. While here, they organized a large-scale joint multinational training between the British and multiple U.S. Army units, spanning several days..

“We’re the actual real-life support for the Defender 22 exercise, my medical team, but through some liaising with the American Soldiers we managed to spin up an opportunity to train with American tracked vehicles and the British wheeled vehicles,” said British army Sgt. Thomas Sharp, assigned to the 31st Squadron, 1st Armored Medical Regiment, Royal Army Medical Corps. “This allows us to test our interoperability and highlight any problems or anything we can learn from each other and test out the process.”

Working with another nation’s army was a unique experience for U.S. Soldiers. It allowed them to work with and learn how the British allies conduct medical operations.

“If we had to operate with the British in a real-life situation, we will be able to know how they operate and accompany them to make treating patients a lot smoother and faster,” said U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph Jeffries, a medic with three years of service assigned to Charlie Medical Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO.

“This training is really important because, for Defender Europe 22, we're doing a lot of private healthcare bits and pieces which we have nurses, doctors, and medics doing that,” said Sharp, “But, this training is a chance for them to test the other side of it: the trauma side, the maneuverability side, a bit of navigation, a bit of driving, and treatment on the move.”

It encouraged the two armies to spend time together as true allies. British and U.S. Soldiers laughed and shared experiences between training iterations. Interoperability transcends work relationships, and there were plenty of opportunities to train together.

“This exercise was huge in increasing interoperability between NATO allies,” said Musseau. “It is key for us to be in step with them, to know their routines, their skills, their tactics, techniques, and procedures—it’s critical.”