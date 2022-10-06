Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander

The U.S. Army Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic (WAHC) conducted a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. James McWherter relinquished command to Lt. Col. Erica Kane, at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden chapel, June 10.



During the ceremony, U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), commended McWherter’s accomplishments, including the support of Operation Allies Refuge/Operation Allies Welcome and the management of healthcare operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. WAHC has executed over 10,000 COVID tests, conducted 167 mass vaccination events and traced more than 1,600 COVID positive patients.



“You are leaving your legacy and footprint in this great community,” Landers said. “Truly making our vision of excellence through teamwork a reality.”



McWherter has served as WAHC’s commander since June 2020 and will now be attending Senior Service College at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as the commander here but at the same time, I feel completely humbled by the support we received and the teamwork I witnessed every day,” said McWherter, a native of Chaumont, New York. “This clinic is made up of the most talented, dedicated and compassionate people I have ever worked with. From all levels this team has stepped up, taken the reins, and made it happen. Above all they are the epitome of resilient professionals.”

Kane, is joining the clinic after serving as the medical organizational integrator, G-3/5/7, Force Management, Headquarters Department of the Army. WAHC, the home of Army Medicine in Wiesbaden, Germany, provides patient-centered care to over 10,000 beneficiaries.



“There is no doubt that the strength of our service, the strength of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and the strength of Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is in dedicated people and a strong team, and I expect nothing but excellence in the coming years,” said Landers.



“I am deeply honored and excited to join your team and I thank all of you in advance for all that you will continue to do to enable readiness and adapt to mission demands with absolute professionalism and expertise,” Kane said. “I sincerely look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

