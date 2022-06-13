Fuerzas Comando 2022 Kicks Off in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – Honduras hosts Fuerzas Comando 2022 opening ceremony at Campo Marte, June 13, 2022. Seventeen countries will compete in a Special Operations Forces skills competition to earn the title of the Best Special Forces of the Americas between June 13-23.



"Without a doubt, this event is an opportunity to strengthen our alliances to respond to emergencies," said U.S. Ambassador Laura F. Doguto for the Republic of Honduras. "I want to recognize Honduras for planning, organizing, and executing this exercise as it is not easy to host an event like this."



Honduras is hosting this year's competition and Senior Leader Seminar, sponsored by the United States Southern Command, headquartered in Miami, Florida. Special Operations Command South, headquartered at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., is the lead U.S. executing command for the exercise. SOCSOUTH serves as the special operations component for U.S. Southern Command.



"This event is an opportunity to share stories and best practices and build lasting relationships against malign state actors seeking to usurp democracy, "said Col. Jay Brooke, Special Operations Command South Deputy Commander. "We stand united for the rule of law, human dignity, and democracy."



The exercise is part of the ongoing effort to mutually protect the region against destabilizing actions and demonstrate America's dedication and commitment to enduring peace and stability of our shared neighborhood.



Fuerzas Comando is a ten-day competition in its 16th iteration with 17 countries in attendance: Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panamá, Paraguay, and the United States of America.



For more information, photos, and videos, visit our feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22.

