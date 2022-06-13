Hawaiian Raptors strengthen regional readiness at the Keystone of the Pacific

The skies over the Keystone of the Pacific have featured some unique guests recently, as several visiting F-22 A Raptors and Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, have conducted a series of missions at Kadena Air Base, Japan.



While here, the fifth-generation air dominance fighters, as well as the U.S. Airmen who fly, maintain and support these machines, have been conducting various missions to enhance operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free-and-open Indo-Pacific.



“Our visit is part of our normal readiness training to practice interoperability in support of bilateral and joint operations,” said Hawaii Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kevin Horton, 199th Fighter Squadron commander. “In short, we go somewhere new, then seamlessly integrate into the complex and dynamic multi-domain joint force.”

Due to its vital strategic location, Kadena Air Base regularly visiting joint, allied and partner forces.

Operating out of Kadena allows the Hawaiian Raptors to build invaluable experience in the physically vast and strategically complex environment of the Indo-Pacific, enabling greater readiness and interoperability with Kadena Airmen and aircraft, as well as regional allies and partners.



Of particular note, integration among fourth-generation aircraft, such as the 18th Wing’s F-15C/D Eagles, and the visiting fifth-generation F-22s enables U.S. pilots to familiarize themselves with each fighter’s unique strengths and limitations, building a stronger total-force team.



Flying together in a training environment allows units to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures, while simultaneously building confidence in the ability to fight together and increase each other’s lethality, explained Horton.

Furthermore, by operating from Kadena Air Base during this visit, Hawaii’s Raptors are reinforcing the U.S.-Japan alliance in accordance with mutual defense agreements.



“It is very encouraging to see this great total-force integration and a team of like-minded individuals focused on the mission,” Horton said. “Japan is a great ally of the United States and a crucial partner in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we are very honored to be here.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 00:00 Story ID: 422868 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaiian Raptors strengthen regional readiness at the Keystone of the Pacific, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.