Keris Strike 22 Starts

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and Malaysian Armed Forces conduct the opening ceremony for Keris Strike 22, on Camp SG Buloh, June 10, 2022. Keris Strike is a bilateral Army-to-Army exercise between the Malaysian Army and United States Army Pacific that increases interoperability operations and reassures shared security commitments to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

SG BULOH, Malaysia – U.S. Army Pacific and the Malaysian Army officially began the 26th edition of Keris Strike 2022 after a combined opening ceremony at Camp SG Buloh, Malaysia, June 11, 2022.



Kerris Stike is a bilateral Army-to-Army exercise between the Malaysian Army and United States Army Pacific that focuses on enhancing partner land force capacity and capabilities, addresses internal security challenges, and increases interoperability that reaffirms shared security commitments to the Indo-Pacific region.



The 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander of Interoperability Col. Micheal van Welie addressed the combined formation on the importance of partnership and training together as the guest speaker representing USARPAC.



“This exercise is crucial to enhancing our joint capability as we strive for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” van Welie said. “We are excited to commence this year's training and learn from one another.”



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Cavalry, 4th Squadron, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID will train with their Malaysian counterparts on jungle skills, military operations in urban terrain, live fire exercises, and conduct a myriad of subject matter expert exchanges where Soldiers share best practices within their field of study.



Although van Welie discussed the importance of training together, he also highlighted the need of enhancing the partnership on a personal level.



“I ask that you all get to know each other over the course of this exercise,” van Welie said. “This creates a bond, and an understanding between one another that can only push us forward.”