NETC, CNATT use RRL training innovation, NAE collaboration to support the fleet

Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK, Va. (May 17, 2022) -- Troy Caver, right, a Center for Naval Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK, Va. (May 17, 2022) -- Troy Caver, right, a Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Norfolk instructor, demonstrates fiber optic visual fault finding to CNATTU Norfolk students Aviation Electrician’s Mates 2nd Class Tyler Salonius, left, and Zachary Gamez. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As the needs of the fleet rapidly change and evolve, the evolution and agility of naval aviation training has had to adapt to help increase operational readiness.



For the past several years, the Navy has been focused on Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) to modernize the development and delivery of training. The Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) is on the cutting edge of integration of RRL.



Commander, Naval Air Forces, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) and its 23 learning sites are partnering with type wings, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and other curriculum, software and hardware contractors in the development and delivery of training when and where it is needed.



Development and delivery efforts are led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) along with Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) in an effort to align technical, career and leadership development to a career-long learning continuum.



Finding and incorporating innovative ways to present training objectives to Sailors and Marines have also been an area of focus, particularly in CNATT schoolhouses. From publishing training videos on NETC’s Training Videos YouTube channel, to infusing cutting-edge technology like augmented and virtual reality into classrooms, NETC and CNATT are modernizing aviation training for the 21st century and beyond.



“We are in an era where near-peer competitors have re-emerged as the central challenge to U.S. security and prosperity,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, NETC’s commander. “It is just as important today as ever to deliver effective, leading-edge training to our Sailors.”



To date, the collaborative efforts of this team have made significant strides in meeting the tenants of RRL. CNATT has incorporated industry best practices such as micro-videos and Broad Unscheduled Rapid Support Training (BURST) courses.



Micro-videos are typically filmed on the flight line or in work centers and are intended to provide visual reinforcement of infrequent or very detailed tasks. The videos are then published on NETC’s Training Videos YouTube channel. Efforts are being made to increase access to the videos, wherever a Sailor or Marine in aviation is serving.



BURST courses allow for the agile delivery of targeted systems of maintenance and troubleshooting. Typically excerpts from larger training lessons, these courses are tailored for point-of-need delivery. BURST leverages onsite expertise of Forum for System Transition, Naval Aviation Technical Data and Engineering Services Center representatives, CNATT instructors and type wing subject-matter experts to assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting and repairing particularly challenging or recurring discrepancies.



Recent events hosted by USFFC, PEO MLB and NAWCTSD have focused on delivering modernized training with more agility and speed. Past events include NETC’s offsite where all learning centers shared ideas and challenges related to RRL.



CNATT followed with its own offsite where all commanding officers (CO) under CNATT’s domain received the CNATT CO’s number one priority, to improve the RRL process and deliver the most technically trained Sailors and Marines to the fleet.



Under CNAL sponsorship, CNATT also hosted more than 50 senior enlisted maintenance leaders to review maintenance leadership courses, identify shortfalls and improve courses of instruction. CNATT Unit Norfolk will additionally host a Training Requirement Review for E-2D avionics courses, emphasizing speed and agility in delivery current and modern training to the platform.



Other partnership efforts include corrosion training with F/A-18 type wings, Electrical Wire Interconnect System (EWIS) and Virtual Paint System (VPS).



The F/A-18 corrosion training is combining classroom knowledge with hands-on recognition and treatment. The EWIS trainers are in production and will provide a repeatable and visual way to improve troubleshooting and repair techniques.



Finally, the VPS provides “reps and sets” for aircraft painting while eliminating hazardous waste and time-consuming preparations.



Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. NETC is implementing the Ready Relevant Learning initiative to modernize our institutional training system. RRL delivers the right training, at the right time in a Sailor’s career, in the right way, so that Sailors are ready to operate their equipment and fulfill their rating requirements, transforming them into highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters.



For more information on NETC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil.