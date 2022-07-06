Anniston Army Depots cuts the ribbon on new Defense Generator and Rail Center

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. — It’s been about five years since the Army announced that Anniston Army Depot would become the new location for the Defense Non-Tactical Generator and Rail Equipment Center (DGRC). This was well after a decision by the Base Realignment and Closure commission to consolidate the DGRC mission in one location in 2000.



On June 7, this consolidation was completed on ANAD with a ribbon cutting ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



Timothy Smith-Lindsey, Anniston Army Depot project manager and engineer, who attended the ceremony, stated “As the lead for the DGRC project I was directly responsible for leading a consolidated team of design and construction engineers within the Army and private contractors to ensure that all design, construction, environmental and personnel aspects for the relocation effort were accomplished on schedule and within budget.”



He continued “This project required effective cooperation and communication among key stakeholders within the Air Force and Army to ensure all of Utah’s emergency use listing procedures and locomotive freight operating company suspense requirements remained on schedule.”



Smith-Lindsey’s efforts to get the project completed on time and within budget were highlighted by Werner, who said, “When the Army needs something tough accomplished, they consistently call upon Anniston Army Depot.” He added, “Army Materiel Command determined that Anniston Army Depot had the right capabilities to support all of the Department of Defense rail operations.”



The DGRC allows Anniston Army Depot to overhaul, repair and maintain rail stock, rail equipment and non-tactical generator equipment for the Department of Defense.



“The DGRC is a tangible reminder of our Army’s focus on people, readiness and modernization,” said Col. Eric McCoy, commander Anniston Army Depot. “The DGRC mission will also produce readiness for the American Warfighter.”



“I’m thankful for the critical leadership…that has placed this critical mission at Anniston Army Depot,” said Werner. “The DGRC is the concept of taking an idea and turning it into a result…and we measure success by looking at the results.”



Werner went on to say that ribbon cutting ceremonies like these should become common place at Anniston as well as other Organic Industrial Base facilities across TACOM as modernization remains a priority.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 17:13 Story ID: 422850 Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anniston Army Depots cuts the ribbon on new Defense Generator and Rail Center, by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.