JBSA honors defenders during Police Week

Photo By Lori Bultman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aron Smith and Staff Sgt. Erik Pacheco, 502nd Security...... read more read more Photo By Lori Bultman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aron Smith and Staff Sgt. Erik Pacheco, 502nd Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base-Fort Sam Houston, participate in the Battle of the Badges events as part of the National Police Week May 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base San Antonio honored its police officers, as well as those in the local community May 15-21 during National Police Week, an observance honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement members. The observance also pays special tribute to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives for the safety and protection of others.



“The celebration of Police Week allows for both our community and law enforcement members to honor and remember the fallen law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty,” said Col. James H. Masoner, 502nd Security Forces Group commander.



Masoner encouraged each unit within the group to host an event, promoting cohesion and inclusivity among JBSA security forces.



The week began with an opening ceremony and the Annual Police Week Golf Tournament at JBSA-Randolph. The Battle of the Badges was hosted on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, a bowling tournament took place at JBSA-Lackland, and an Excellence in Competition Shootout was hosted at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex.



The week concluded with a retreat ceremony on JBSA-Randolph, hosted by the 502nd Security Forces Group, where honors were rendered for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.



National Police Week dates back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. That same year, Congress established by joint resolution the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.