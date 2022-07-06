USFFC visits George H.W. Bush during COMPTUEX

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson | 220607-N-SY758-1134 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson | 220607-N-SY758-1134 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, observes flight deck operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) June 7-8 for the first time since he took command of Fleet Forces during a ceremony aboard the same ship in late 2021.

Caudle visited the flagship and the supporting staffs of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group while the strike group was underway completing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). It is the final certification for deploying carrier strike groups.

“When I took command I said we would own the Atlantic,” said Caudle. “The crew of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is preparing to carry out that vision. Side-by-side with our partners and allies, they will operate forward, demonstrate sea power, and maintain sea control while keeping the sea lanes open for international commerce. These Sailors have shown me they have the technical acumen, the warrior ethos, and the uncompromising commitment to be the Navy the nation needs.”

This COMPTUEX features the third iteration of a NATO vignette, the term used for the period of time a CSG has spent training to operate under NATO command-and-control.

The Italian destroyer ITS Caio Dulio (D 554), Brazilian submarine BNS Tikuna (S-34), and Columbian submarine ARC Tayrona (S-29) joined the strike group for the exercise, emphasizing the strengthening of defense partnerships and capabilities between the U.S. and bilateral or multilateral partners.

“There is strength in numbers,” said Caudle. “Integrating with our coalition partners – those with the same views and principles – building upon our enduring relationships, and perfecting the seamless integration of combat power will exponentially increase the lethality we already bring to the fight today. Together we will deter and if need be, destroy any opposition who dares to oppose freedom.”

During the visit, Caudle hit the deckplates to meet the crew and recognize exceptional Sailors of George H.W. Bush CSG.

“What impressed me the most was the pride and professionalism demonstrated by all the Sailors I met,” said Caudle. “The culture of excellence and enthusiasm among them was palpable and contagious. I wouldn’t want anybody else playing on America’s away team.”

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and it’s Information Warfare Commander.

“The diverse group that makes up the George H.W. Bush CSG – men and women from every state – brings countless different experiences and ideas to the fight,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10 , GHWBCSG. “Fostering a culture that values those differences brings unique innovation. Trust amongst ourselves and embracing our diversity gives us the competitive edge and contributes to our naval superiority.”

Once certification is complete, the George H.W. Bush Strike Group will be assignable world-wide.

“We were ready before COMPTUEX, and we are ready now,” said Capt. David Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “We are the warriors, leaders, teachers and ambassadors ready to deploy and represent the American people. We will represent our families, our communities, and our nation with pride while exemplifying our namesake’s legacy of service, grit, humility, and resilience. It is an awesome responsibility; one we will not take lightly.

George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

The George H. W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.



