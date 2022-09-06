Transportation Soldiers recognized for career achievements, receive Transportation Corps highest honor

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Three Soldiers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade were inducted into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps Ancient Order of Saint Christopher during a ceremony at the Fort Eustis Club here June 9.



The awards are given only to the best in the transportation community, according to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sherilyn Mancheno, mobility officer, 597th Transportation Brigade.



A person who works in the Transportation Corps, or a 'Transporter,' can be recognized for their contributions for a particular mission or instance involving moving the force by being inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Christopher, Mancheno said.



For those whose career achievements and accomplishments have epitomized the strength, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice shown by Saint Christopher, the patron saint of the Transportation Corps, they are granted the much-coveted induction into the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher.



Sgt. First Class Alejandro Silva, first sergeant, 689th Rapid Port Opening Element, 597th Transportation Brigade and Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade were awarded The Honorable Order of Saint Christopher.



Sgt. First Class Terri Francois, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 597th Transportation Brigade was awarded the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher.



