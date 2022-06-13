49th Wing 1st quarter awards ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Team Holloman 1st quarter award winners were recognized by Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Christensen, 54th Fighter Group senior enlisted leader, with awards for exceptional performance during the period of January to March 2022, June 10, here.

    To win at the 49th Wing level, nominees first compete and win at the squadron then group level. Each group nominates one person for each of the award categories to be reviewed by the wing’s selection board. The selection board grades each nominee based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance.

    Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners:

    Airman of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Shamelia Nicholson, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Tech Sgt. Austin Coleman, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Senior Master Sgt. Salome Douglas, 49th Mission Support Group

    First Sergeant of the Quarter:
    Master Sgt. Daniel Brandon, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:
    Capt. Travis Morgan, 9th Attack Squadron

    Field Grade Office of the Quarter:
    Maj. Michael Karnes, 311th Fighter Squadron

    Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Ms. Ericka Smith, 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

    Civilian Category I (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Mr. William Curley, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Mr. Carl Johns, 49th Comptroller Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Mrs. Denis Harmon, 49th LRS

    Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Ms. Candi Hutchins, 49th Medical Operations Squadron

    Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Mr. Kevin Leonard, 49th LRS

    Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Emily Schrader, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    49th Key Spouse of the Quarter:
    Mrs. Lora Braxton, 49th Operations Group key spouse

    Volunteer of the Quarter:
    Airman 1st Class Noah Albright, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:
    Maj. James French, 8th Fighter Squadron

    “49er” of the Quarter:
    Staff Sgt. Wade Williams, 49th Comptroller Squadron

    Small Unit of the Quarter:
    49th Communications Squadron

    Large Unit of the Quarter:
    49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

