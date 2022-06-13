49th Wing 1st quarter awards ceremony

Team Holloman 1st quarter award winners were recognized by Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Christensen, 54th Fighter Group senior enlisted leader, with awards for exceptional performance during the period of January to March 2022, June 10, here.



To win at the 49th Wing level, nominees first compete and win at the squadron then group level. Each group nominates one person for each of the award categories to be reviewed by the wing’s selection board. The selection board grades each nominee based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance.



Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners:



Airman of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Shamelia Nicholson, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Tech Sgt. Austin Coleman, 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Senior Master Sgt. Salome Douglas, 49th Mission Support Group



First Sergeant of the Quarter:

Master Sgt. Daniel Brandon, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Capt. Travis Morgan, 9th Attack Squadron



Field Grade Office of the Quarter:

Maj. Michael Karnes, 311th Fighter Squadron



Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Ms. Ericka Smith, 49th Aerospace Medicine Squadron



Civilian Category I (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. William Curley, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. Carl Johns, 49th Comptroller Squadron



Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mrs. Denis Harmon, 49th LRS



Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Ms. Candi Hutchins, 49th Medical Operations Squadron



Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. Kevin Leonard, 49th LRS



Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Emily Schrader, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



49th Key Spouse of the Quarter:

Mrs. Lora Braxton, 49th Operations Group key spouse



Volunteer of the Quarter:

Airman 1st Class Noah Albright, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:

Maj. James French, 8th Fighter Squadron



“49er” of the Quarter:

Staff Sgt. Wade Williams, 49th Comptroller Squadron



Small Unit of the Quarter:

49th Communications Squadron



Large Unit of the Quarter:

49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 15:47 Story ID: 422831 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing 1st quarter awards ceremony, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.