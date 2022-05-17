Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89 Cadets Selected for AFCLC’s Language Enabled Airman Program

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    After a virtual selection board process this spring, the Air Force Culture and Language Center selected 89 Cadets for the Language Enabled Airman Program out of 137 applicants. Of the 89 Cadets selected, 47 were chosen from the United States Air Force Academy and 42 from Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in 16 languages.

    This year marked the third consecutive year candidates were selected for LEAP from a branch other than the U.S. Air Force; four of the LEAP selectees will eventually enter the U.S. Space Force.

    Participation in LEAP is voluntary and highly competitive. To become a LEAP scholar, Airmen and Guardians must demonstrate proficiency in a foreign language specified on the Air Force Strategic Language List, receive an endorsement from their unit commander, and compete via a board process. Selection to LEAP is based on applicants’ existing language proficiency, potential to achieve higher levels of language proficiency, and Air Force language requirements.

    Below are the names of the 89 Cadets who are now members of LEAP. You can also watch our announcement video, AFCLC-TV 2022 Cadet Selection featuring Capt. Gregory Gutkin and Capt. Kalynn Mendez on AFCLC’s Facebook channel.

    Arabic-Modern Standard
    Sanchez, Emma
    Bedford, Merrick
    McDonald, Ellie

    Cambodian
    Pech, Boreth

    Chinese-Mandarin
    Chedzoy, Maria
    Cheng, Daniel
    Cooley, Jake
    Cunningham, Chandler
    Gray, Liam
    Kan, Alvin
    Moy, Allen
    Smiley, Trevor
    Tran, Long
    Zheng, Felix

    French
    Biery, George
    Bourdeau, Wedgide
    Bowen, Camille
    Brody, Samuel
    Cheatham, Hannah
    Crosby, Timothy
    Ellinger, Molly
    Hammalian, Kyle
    Hong, Joshua
    Niemi, Lauren
    Plate, Brendan
    Sims, Anna
    Van Houten, Claire

    German
    Grebe, Catherine
    Hawes, Felicita
    Singer, Rebecca
    Story, Marlowe

    Hebrew
    Salinger, Gabriel

    Hindi
    Farjana, Maisha

    Japanese
    Chen, Ryan
    Erickson, Ethan
    Gnos, Kainoa
    Jensen, Brady
    Kwock, Heidi
    Milham, Alexander
    Patterson, Ryu
    *Sakamoto, Kazuma
    Stadtfeld, Eric

    Korean
    Kim, Hanson
    Kim, Joshua
    Nelson, Ryan
    Rho, Gloria
    Song, David

    Portuguese-Brazilian
    Armstrong, Shayna
    Booth, Ryan
    Brown, Aliyah
    Steiner, Kayla
    Walker, Amir

    Russian
    Allison, Catherine
    Calisto, Marimar
    Creme, Daniel
    Ford, Alexis
    Gharst, Ethan
    Howell, Brooke
    Kaminski, Michael
    Levin, Nestor
    Nelson, Chyanna
    *Nemkova Moore, Yana
    Northrup, Anne
    Nyfeler, Peter
    Sanderson, Julia
    Williams, Madison

    Spanish
    Alvarado, Jose
    *Bluth, Jack
    Cabrera, Kiara
    *Campbell, Alicia
    Franqui Rios, Samuel
    Hansen, Sydney
    Juriga, Luke
    Kamp, Paul
    Kolligs, Nathaniel
    Laboe, Elizabeth
    Lobiondo, Christian
    Margiotta, Christopher
    Marrero, Paula
    Mayfield, Aaron
    Moura, Camacho
    Murillo, Nicole
    Winward, Christian

    Swahili
    Haskiell, Alexis
    Taskerud, Tanner

    Thai
    Johnson, Benjamin

    Ukrainian
    Catlett, Joseph
    Lambos, Victoria

    Urdu
    Rudd, Fawaz

    *Denotes U.S. Space Force

