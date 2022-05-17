89 Cadets Selected for AFCLC’s Language Enabled Airman Program

After a virtual selection board process this spring, the Air Force Culture and Language Center selected 89 Cadets for the Language Enabled Airman Program out of 137 applicants. Of the 89 Cadets selected, 47 were chosen from the United States Air Force Academy and 42 from Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in 16 languages.



This year marked the third consecutive year candidates were selected for LEAP from a branch other than the U.S. Air Force; four of the LEAP selectees will eventually enter the U.S. Space Force.



Participation in LEAP is voluntary and highly competitive. To become a LEAP scholar, Airmen and Guardians must demonstrate proficiency in a foreign language specified on the Air Force Strategic Language List, receive an endorsement from their unit commander, and compete via a board process. Selection to LEAP is based on applicants’ existing language proficiency, potential to achieve higher levels of language proficiency, and Air Force language requirements.



Below are the names of the 89 Cadets who are now members of LEAP. You can also watch our announcement video, AFCLC-TV 2022 Cadet Selection featuring Capt. Gregory Gutkin and Capt. Kalynn Mendez on AFCLC’s Facebook channel.



Arabic-Modern Standard

Sanchez, Emma

Bedford, Merrick

McDonald, Ellie



Cambodian

Pech, Boreth



Chinese-Mandarin

Chedzoy, Maria

Cheng, Daniel

Cooley, Jake

Cunningham, Chandler

Gray, Liam

Kan, Alvin

Moy, Allen

Smiley, Trevor

Tran, Long

Zheng, Felix



French

Biery, George

Bourdeau, Wedgide

Bowen, Camille

Brody, Samuel

Cheatham, Hannah

Crosby, Timothy

Ellinger, Molly

Hammalian, Kyle

Hong, Joshua

Niemi, Lauren

Plate, Brendan

Sims, Anna

Van Houten, Claire



German

Grebe, Catherine

Hawes, Felicita

Singer, Rebecca

Story, Marlowe



Hebrew

Salinger, Gabriel



Hindi

Farjana, Maisha



Japanese

Chen, Ryan

Erickson, Ethan

Gnos, Kainoa

Jensen, Brady

Kwock, Heidi

Milham, Alexander

Patterson, Ryu

*Sakamoto, Kazuma

Stadtfeld, Eric



Korean

Kim, Hanson

Kim, Joshua

Nelson, Ryan

Rho, Gloria

Song, David



Portuguese-Brazilian

Armstrong, Shayna

Booth, Ryan

Brown, Aliyah

Steiner, Kayla

Walker, Amir



Russian

Allison, Catherine

Calisto, Marimar

Creme, Daniel

Ford, Alexis

Gharst, Ethan

Howell, Brooke

Kaminski, Michael

Levin, Nestor

Nelson, Chyanna

*Nemkova Moore, Yana

Northrup, Anne

Nyfeler, Peter

Sanderson, Julia

Williams, Madison



Spanish

Alvarado, Jose

*Bluth, Jack

Cabrera, Kiara

*Campbell, Alicia

Franqui Rios, Samuel

Hansen, Sydney

Juriga, Luke

Kamp, Paul

Kolligs, Nathaniel

Laboe, Elizabeth

Lobiondo, Christian

Margiotta, Christopher

Marrero, Paula

Mayfield, Aaron

Moura, Camacho

Murillo, Nicole

Winward, Christian



Swahili

Haskiell, Alexis

Taskerud, Tanner



Thai

Johnson, Benjamin



Ukrainian

Catlett, Joseph

Lambos, Victoria



Urdu

Rudd, Fawaz



*Denotes U.S. Space Force

