USS COMSTOCK Holds Change of Command Ceremony

On the 31st of May 2022, Commander Matthew D. Gleason completed his Commander Command CO/XO fleet up tour onboard the USS COMSTOCK (LSD 45). CDR Gleason originally reported to COMSTOCK as the Executive Officer. He completed the basic phase certification and quickly transitioned the crew into the integrated and advance phases of the training cycle. As Executive Officer, he executed an extended 2020 deployment into 3rd, 4th and 7th fleet. Upon return to homeport, he assumed command and safely brought the ship into her next into an extended CNO availability. Having taken COMSTOCK through all phase of the ships Life Cycle, he was able to lead the crew in passing all certifications, countless inspects and sailing the ship and crew 7,500 miles. From the COMSTOCK, CDR Gleason will be taking over as N3 at Expeditionary Strike Group 3. He leaves this command in the highest regards of his crew and peers. He will be deeply missed and all wish him safe travel, the best of luck and following seas. Congratulations Commander Gleason!



He has turned over an immaculate ship and crew to the Executive Officer, now Commanding Officer, Commander Tammi L. Ballinger where she will take COMSTOCK through the end of this Maintenance Phase into the Basic Phase. We look forward to the future of COMSTOCK with CDR Ballinger at the helm!

