BOSTON— The town of Hull, Massachusetts was re-designated as a Coast Guard city during a Recertification Ceremony, Sunday, at the Hull Lifesaving Museum.



Hull was initially designated in 2015 as the nation’s twenty first Coast Guard City.



“If we were to submit the Coast Guard to one of those ‘home DNA’ tests, we’d see that much of our organization originates from right here in this town,” said Adm. John Mauger, commander, Coast Guard First District. “With their many selfless acts of service to others, the citizens of Hull who manned the Massachusetts Humane Society, and the U.S. Lifesaving Service Station at Point Allerton embodied the core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.”



Hull has a unique connection to the Coast Guard through the historic Point Allerton Lifesaving Station, now home to the Hull Lifesaving Museum, and generally considered the home of Coast Guard search and rescue. Captain Joshua James, Hull’s celebrated Keeper from 1889 to 1902, has been hailed as the country’s most celebrated lifesaver, credited during his tenure with rescuing 540 lives from shipwrecks off Hull’s shores.



Hull is home to Coast Guard Station Point Allerton and the seasonal Coast Guard Station Scituate, one of the largest search and rescue units in the First Coast Guard District.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:08 Story ID: 422814 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Imagery Available: Hull, Massachusetts recertified as Coast Guard city, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.