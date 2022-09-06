Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard responds to oil spill on the St. Marys River

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill that originated from Algoma Steel in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, June 9, 2022.
    The Coast Guard received notification at 10:30 a.m. EST of a 5,300-gallon gear oil spill into the St. Marys River. Initial Coast Guard estimates show a sheen that covers an area from the steel mill all the way to the north side of Sugar Island. No injuries or deaths have been reported by Algoma Steel. The Coast Guard is requesting all traffic to stay clear of the impacted area.
    The Coast Guard has established an incident command team to manage the U.S. response efforts. Captain Anthony Jones, Commander, Sector Sault Sainte Marie said, “We’re working in lock-step with our Canadian, American, and tribal partners to ensure the sanctity of our river.”
    Coast Guard pollution responders are monitoring the situation and will coordinate the containment with environmental clean-up organizations.
    Anyone with information or reports of oil sheens or oiled wildlife can contact the Coast Guard Sectore Sault Sainte Marie at (906) 635-3233.
    -USCG-

    #PollutionResponse #Michigan #USCG #StMarysRiver #InlandWaterways

