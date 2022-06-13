Rescheduled LGBTQ Pride Month mentoring panel set for June 21

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen. This is a reschedule of the June 8 event which was unable to broadcast due to technical difficulties. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen. This is a reschedule of the June 8 event which was unable to broadcast due to technical difficulties.



Paul Waugh, Program Executive Officer for the Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will kick-off the event, which will feature representatives from across the Air Force and industry.



Panel members include:



-Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback, Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters, U.S. Space Force

-Stephen Ober, Chief, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility, Hanscom AFB

-Charles Bogner, Research Biologist, 711th Human Performance Wing, AFRL

-Capt. Lauren Leet, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center





Sharita Figueroa, Program and Management Analyst, Directorate of Personnel, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, will serve as moderator at the event.



This is the fourth of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period.



The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.