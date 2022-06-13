Marne Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations

Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Hall of Fame recognizes Dogface Soldiers that...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Hall of Fame recognizes Dogface Soldiers that served and left a lasting impact within the 104-year old organization. The 3rd ID will induct new Marne Hall of Fame nominees during this year’s Marne Week, Nov. 28-Dec. 2. The Marne Hall of Fame preserves the division's legacy by paying respect to past heroes and promoting the unit’s remarkable history. Its goal is to connect current Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers that have exemplified courage, selfless service, grit, and resilience in the face of adversity. By embracing the past achievements of Dogface Soldiers, the MHOF amplifies historical and special events that are integral to the Marne Division. (Graphic Illustration by Sgt. William Griffen) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Hall of Fame recognizes Dogface Soldiers that served and left a lasting impact within the 104-year old organization.



The 3rd ID will induct new Marne Hall of Fame nominees during this year’s Marne Week, Nov. 28-Dec. 2. The Marne Hall of Fame Association is now accepting nominations in two categories– the Marne Hall of Fame and Distinguished Members of the Division. Anyone can nominate eligible individuals who have brought great honor to the division through their actions and sacrifice. Eligible MHOF nominees are Soldiers of any rank who served in the division. DMOD nominees are U.S. or foreign military members and civilians with very successful careers who served at least one year in 3rd ID.



The Marne Hall of Fame preserves the division's legacy by paying respect to past heroes and promoting the unit’s remarkable history. Its goal is to connect current Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers that have exemplified courage, selfless service, grit, and resilience in the face of adversity. By embracing the past achievements of Dogface Soldiers, the MHOF amplifies historical and special events that are integral to the Marne Division.



Last year during Marne Week, officials unveiled the inaugural Hall of Fame class during the 3rd ID Soldier’s Ball, Nov. 19. Twelve valorous and influential figures were chosen based on their service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either their valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division.



“The creation of a division hall of fame is part of a larger effort to celebrate the division’s history and celebrate its heroes,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of the 3rd ID, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. “While Soldiers might be familiar with the 61 Medal of Honor recipients the division has, there are many who made lasting contributions or are the epitome of a Dogface Soldier we want to honor for our Soldiers and communities of today.”



The submission packet for nominations is available now and should be sent to MarneHallofFame@gmail.com no later than Aug. 15. The nomination packet must include a complete nomination form, an 8 by 10 inch photo of the nominee, and a narrative of no more than two-pages, double-spaced, 12-point arial font, describing why the nominee should be selected for the Marne Hall of Fame. Information about Marne Hall of Fame inductees and a downloadable copy of the application can be found on the Marne Hall of Fame page here: https://home.army.mil/stewart/index.php/about/history/MHOF



The MHOF and DMOD selections will be announced no later than Sept. 30. Selected individuals will be invited to attend an induction ceremony on Fort Stewart during the division’s annual Marne Week celebration. Inductees will be invited to attend the 2022 Society of the 3rd ID Soldier Ball on Dec. 2 in Savannah.



“As we begin the process of receiving additional nominations for the Marne Hall of Fame and Distinguished Member of the Division, we need your help recognizing those past and present Dogface Soldiers that served within the 3rd Infantry Division with great honor and distinction,” said Col. Ryan McCormack, 3rd ID Chief of Staff. “We look forward to recognizing and honoring those deserving members of our division while continuing to build upon our rich history with your assistance.”