Holy Joe’s Café donates coffee to Coast Guard First District

BOSTON – The First Coast Guard District received coffee a donation Wednesday from Holy Joe’s Café which included over 100,000 single-serve cups, whole-bean and pre-ground coffee delivered to Coast Guard Base Boston.



“Thank you to Mr. Thomas Jastermsky of Holy Joe’s Cafe,” said Chief Michael Delaney, First District Reserve Force Readiness. “The generous donation to the crew of the First Coast Guard District brings smiles to faces all around.”



The donation was organized by Lt. Cdr. James Ragain III, Chaplain First Coast Guard District, and distributed to Coast Guard units throughout the New England area.



“We are extremely grateful for the generous donation of coffee by Holy Joe’s and companies like CFI shipping for delivering” said Lt. Cdr. Ragain. “Their desire is to help establish an environment for service members to receive the best care, especially in the aftermath of difficult operations. I have been at a few commands now that received similar donations and can attest to how a warm cup of coffee can set conditions for productive conversations.”



Holy Joe’s Cafe is a nonprofit organization that donates coffee to service members across the globe, working with military chaplains to promote a place for relaxation, focusing on great coffee and conversation.



“Holy Joe’s Café is honored to support the Coast Guard Sector Boston,’ said Thomas Jastermsky, founder and executive director of Holy Joe’s Café. “We hope the donated coffee opens doors for people who may want to talk with a Chaplain. The coffee takes on more meaning through the Chaplains and adds to resiliency. Thank you for all that the Coast Guard members do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 Story ID: 422797 Location: BOSTON, MA, US by PO3 Briana Carter