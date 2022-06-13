Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holy Joe’s Café donates coffee to Coast Guard First District

    Coast Guard First District receives coffee donation

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter | Pallets of coffee donated by Holy Joe’s Café sit in the warehouse at Coast Guard...... read more read more

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    BOSTON – The First Coast Guard District received coffee a donation Wednesday from Holy Joe’s Café which included over 100,000 single-serve cups, whole-bean and pre-ground coffee delivered to Coast Guard Base Boston.

    “Thank you to Mr. Thomas Jastermsky of Holy Joe’s Cafe,” said Chief Michael Delaney, First District Reserve Force Readiness. “The generous donation to the crew of the First Coast Guard District brings smiles to faces all around.”

    The donation was organized by Lt. Cdr. James Ragain III, Chaplain First Coast Guard District, and distributed to Coast Guard units throughout the New England area.

    “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation of coffee by Holy Joe’s and companies like CFI shipping for delivering” said Lt. Cdr. Ragain. “Their desire is to help establish an environment for service members to receive the best care, especially in the aftermath of difficult operations. I have been at a few commands now that received similar donations and can attest to how a warm cup of coffee can set conditions for productive conversations.”

    Holy Joe’s Cafe is a nonprofit organization that donates coffee to service members across the globe, working with military chaplains to promote a place for relaxation, focusing on great coffee and conversation.

    “Holy Joe’s Café is honored to support the Coast Guard Sector Boston,’ said Thomas Jastermsky, founder and executive director of Holy Joe’s Café. “We hope the donated coffee opens doors for people who may want to talk with a Chaplain. The coffee takes on more meaning through the Chaplains and adds to resiliency. Thank you for all that the Coast Guard members do.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 11:58
    Story ID: 422797
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holy Joe’s Café donates coffee to Coast Guard First District, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard First District receives coffee donation
    Coast Guard First District receives coffee donation
    Coast Guard First District receives coffee donation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    donation
    chaplain corps
    coffee
    Holy Joes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT