Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center Commanding Officer relinquished command

Panama City Beach, Fla. – The Navy’s premier diving school held a change of command ceremony on Friday, June 10, where CDR Erich Frandrup was relieved by CDR Troy Lawson.



Frandrup has been the commanding officer since August 2020 and was instrumental in leading the training center through the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to ensure that the dive school provided the highest level of dive training for military divers from all branches within in the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.



During his tenure, Frandrup significantly improved the training center’s human performance initiative. He utilized trained fitness professionals to help educate his instructors, students, and staff members on best fitness practices to improve human performance. Frandrup also opened a position at the dive school for a Navy Physical Therapist to help divers and the command make significant strides in managing a human performance program. This initiative will ultimately save the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs millions of dollars in lost man-hours and medical treatment cost throughout the life of a veteran.



“Observing your resilience, I admire your creativity and had fun alongside you these last few year” said Frandrup “I’m certain the command will continue to excel and overcome whatever is in the way.”



Frandrup’s next duty station is with the United States Navy Office of the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.



Lawson was most recently the Executive Officer, Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving in Panama City Beach, FL. Prior assignments include: Director of Operations and Plans at Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Central and Training Officer and Executive Office at Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal. He also served as Chairman on the Department of Defense EOD Technical Training Acceptance Board.



“Commanding at the world’s greatest diving and salvage training facility is a responsibility I won’t take lightly” said Lawson “it’s not about me, it’s about the men and women who pass through these halls. They will be the warriors we read about for generations to come, they will be doing our nation’s most dangerous work.”

