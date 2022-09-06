Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter

    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allison Barfield, an administrative specialist assigned to the...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allison Barfield, an administrative specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Military Alliance at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 9, 2022.

    With smiling radiance, Barfield spends her personal time volunteering at Veterans of Foreign Wars, coaching a youth’s sport association, organizing volunteer events for her unit, among many other things. Barfield is exemplary in showing how the Marine Corps is the “world’s finest fighting force.”

    “I love community outreach,” Barfield said. “I enjoy serving others and seeing so many happy and smiling faces.”

    Service Person of the Quarter is held by the communities that surround Cherry Point, celebrating Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. This was the second time Barfield was nominated by her command and selected for this honor.

    “It is so humbling,” Barfield said. “It is truly an honor to have earned this award for my local community. I hope I can inspire young people to serve their community and their country.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 12:16
    Story ID: 422795
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter, by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter
    NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNATT
    Community
    MCAS Cherry Point
    New Bern
    NBMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT