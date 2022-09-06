NBMA Honors Cpl. Allison Barfield as the Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allison Barfield, an administrative specialist assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allison Barfield, an administrative specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, stands alongside fellow Marines and members of the New Bern Military Alliance during a Service Person of the Quarter event at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 9, 2022. Barfield was recognized and selected by the New Bern Military Alliance for her positive impact on the local community. Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allison Barfield, an administrative specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Military Alliance at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 9, 2022.



With smiling radiance, Barfield spends her personal time volunteering at Veterans of Foreign Wars, coaching a youth’s sport association, organizing volunteer events for her unit, among many other things. Barfield is exemplary in showing how the Marine Corps is the “world’s finest fighting force.”



“I love community outreach,” Barfield said. “I enjoy serving others and seeing so many happy and smiling faces.”



Service Person of the Quarter is held by the communities that surround Cherry Point, celebrating Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. This was the second time Barfield was nominated by her command and selected for this honor.



“It is so humbling,” Barfield said. “It is truly an honor to have earned this award for my local community. I hope I can inspire young people to serve their community and their country.”