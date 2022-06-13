Army celebrates 247 years of readiness, JMC plays integral role

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois – (June 13, 2022) On June 14, the U.S. Army celebrates 247 years of 24/7 global readiness and the service of the people who make that capability possible. Joint Munitions Command has been a vital part of the global readiness for the last two decades, providing ammunition and support to the warfighter through 14 different Army plants, depots, arsenals and facilities – JMC will mark its 20th birthday this year on Dec. 30.



The 247th Army birthday theme is “Defending America 24/7,” which focuses on service to our nation and a relentless commitment to upholding an always ready force with unsurpassed capabilities.



The Army's birthday is an opportunity to not only celebrate our accomplishments, but to acknowledge and remind ourselves about JMC's role in those accomplishments in sustaining the world's greatest and most powerful army; it is now that we step back for a moment to see the larger Army picture and celebrate our place in it.



"For 247 years, the U.S. Army has served as America's first line of defense," said Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army. "We are proud of America's history, and we are proud to be the world's premier land fighting force. We stand ready to adapt and transform to meet all future challenges, surge forward in times of crisis, and fight and win our nation's wars when called upon."



The Army is one of the oldest institutions in our country. Born on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established it, the Army is a year older than the Declaration of Independence and 13 years older than the Constitution. The Army has maintained a ready and capable force since its creation. In celebrating the Army Birthday we honor the people who defend America and our values. Through Army service, we contribute to something greater than themselves and build a strong future.



"America's Army celebrates its 247th birthday this year, and I could not be more proud of what our Soldiers have done in support of this great nation," said Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army. "It is truly an honor to serve alongside them. I am also grateful for the commitment of our families who support our Soldiers in defending our country and our American way of life. Happy Birthday, United States Army."



The U.S. Army is the first line of defense. For 247 years, the Army has used innovation, technology and Soldier ingenuity to defend Americans. Approximately 121,000 U.S. Soldiers are currently deployed in 140 different countries around the world.



"Today's Soldiers carry a legacy built by those who served before them," said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army. "They perform above and beyond the call of duty time and time again, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way. From wildfires in the Pacific Northwest to operations in Eastern Europe – all within an ongoing global pandemic, they personify what it means to serve 24/7."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 11:56 Story ID: 422794 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army celebrates 247 years of readiness, JMC plays integral role, by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.