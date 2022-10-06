NAMRU San Antonio Researcher earns Award for Authored Work

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (June 10, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Rachel Robeck, of Atlanta, a medical...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (June 10, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Rachel Robeck, of Atlanta, a medical researcher assigned to Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded 1st place in the Commanders’ Awards for Original Medical Research and Quality Improvement (Allied Health Category) during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium’s (SAUSHEC) 2022 Graduation Ceremony held at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. Presenting the award, from left to right, are U.S. Army Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle; Director, Defense Health Agency San Antonio Market and 59th Medical Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder; Acting Deputy Director DHA San Antonio Market and Acting Brooke Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Kimberlie Biever, and SAUSHEC Dean and CEO, Dr. Mark True. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (June 10, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Rachel Robeck, of Atlanta, a medical researcher assigned to Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded 1st place in the Commanders’ Awards for Original Medical Research and Quality Improvement (Allied Health Category) during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium’s (SAUSHEC) 2022 Graduation Ceremony held at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.



Robeck’s authored work was titled "The Relationship of Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D at Admission and Severity of Illness in COVID-19 Patients."



"I feel truly honored to receive this award in recognition of the research I completed while pursuing my doctorate,” said Robeck whose work will be published in U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence’s (MEDCoE) The Medical Journal in July.



According to Robeck, her work was completed in affiliation with Brooke Army Medical Center and the University of Baylor.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.