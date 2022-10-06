NMRC Hosts Meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel

Photo By Michael Wilson | SILVER SPRING, Md. (June 8, 2022) Capt. Abigail Marter Yablonsky, deputy commander,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Wilson | SILVER SPRING, Md. (June 8, 2022) Capt. Abigail Marter Yablonsky, deputy commander, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) speaks to members of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP) during a two-day meeting in support of the Fleet Commanders Readiness Council. Hosted by NMRC, The FHIP serves to act in concert to achieve standardized practices across Navy Medicine and present a unified view of Fleet Health Services to the line. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) hosted senior medical personnel across the Navy at a meeting of the Fleet Health Integration Panel (FHIP), Jun. 8-9.



FHIP is a coordination forum for stakeholders in Navy Medicine, with members including fleet force surgeons, fleet senior medical enlisted leaders, and other senior leaders from naval medical commands. The panel meets throughout the year virtually and in-person to identify areas for improvement and collaboration in Navy Medicine.



Cross functional team leads and other panel members presented on their ongoing efforts, sharing recent accomplishments, current needs and plans for future action. Topics discussed included availability of blood products for injured service members, provider training programs on treatment of female-specific health issues, and the development of tools to rapidly estimate medical logistics needs during emergencies at sea.



FHIP provides a forum for operational commands within Navy Medicine to share recent work, and identify opportunities to collaborate on ongoing, and future, efforts to improve fleet health.



“FHIP keeps us synchronized and aware of the lines of effort happening throughout the breadth of Navy Medicine,” said Capt. Michael McGinnis, co-chair of FHIP. “The panel gives us awareness of evolving fleet requirements, and potential gaps the panel can help address.”



This iteration of the panel was the first in-person FHIP meeting since 2019. In-person meetings allow members greater opportunity between sessions to make connections with each other that can advance the Navy Medicine mission, according to Capt. Kevin Brown, co-chair for FHIP.

“The real power of the FHIP is alignment,” Brown said. “Our members are extremely busy people, and what anyone sees in their individual role can be very narrow, both in terms of the problems they are aware of, and potential solutions to those problem sets. We each bring our narrow spectrums of reality to the FHIP to generate a whole understanding of what solutions are available, not just in Navy Medicine, but within the entire fleet.”



“You can’t surge trust,” McGinnis added. “You want these relationships to be made ahead of future crises and medical needs. By coming together and talking face to face, we impart a sense of urgency about what our specific needs are, why we need solutions, and when we need them.”

Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, surgeon general and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, provided remarks to attendees on Jun. 8, encouraging engagement and attentiveness.



“You take three things: extremely well-trained people, optimized platforms, and highly cohesive teams and you get medical power,” Gillingham said. “We have the privilege of projecting medical power for our nation and our fleet.”



Brown said that FHIP meetings support and strengthen the medical power emphasized by the surgeon general. “In the past two years, we’ve done a good job at alignment and prioritization of what is needed from the one Navy Medicine,” he said. “That means defining and articulating what is needed in a manner that is data-informed. It means using all the tools within Navy Medicine to address those problems, and then using data and analytics to determine whether we are making a difference.”



“This work puts us in a position to be ready for the challenges of future state missions, and to bring all the resources Navy has to bear,” said Brown.



“This was the first time that NMRC has hosted the FHIP,” said NMRC Deputy Commander Capt. Abigail Marter Yablonsky. “Hosting this event was an excellent opportunity to showcase the value of our Navy research and development commands, and to foster a closer synergy between operational medicine and research. In addition, it was invaluable for NMRC staff to interact with and hear from our senior Navy Medicine officer and enlisted leaders.”



NMRC's eight research commands are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.