U.S. Army MEDDAC – Fort Stewart Changes Command

Col. Jason M. Seery is scheduled to assume duties as commander of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) -Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield (FSGA/HAAF) from Col. Julie J. Freeman during a change-of-command ceremony 9 a.m. June 15, at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart.



Brigadier Gen. Mary Krueger, Regional Health Command – Atlantic Commander, will preside over the ceremony; which be broadcast live on the Winn Army Community Hospital Facebook Site, www.facebook.com/winncares.



Freeman assumed command of U.S. Army MEDDAC – FSGA/HAAF July 16, 2020, after serving as Assistant Deputy for Medical Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs). As MEDDAC Commander, Freeman led the COVID response efforts in the FSGA/HAAF medical treatment facilities, 3rd Infantry Division and the local communities; supported deployment operations; and medical reform as all medical and dental treatment facilities transitioned to the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Following command, Freeman will serve as the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) liaison to DHA.



Seery enlisted in 1998. He spend five years as a HAWK Missile System Mechanic (24C/23R). After achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, Seery furthered his education at the University of Tampa, graduated Sigma Cum Laude, and was the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the ROTC Program. In 2001, he received his Medical Degree from the University of South Florida.



After completing his Surgery Internship at Brooke Army Medical Center, Seery was assigned as Flight Surgeon to the 6th Air Cavalry (Camp Eagle, Korea) followed by the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment (Camp Muleskinner, Iraq and Fort Polk, LA).



In 2009, he graduated top of his General Surgery Residency program at Eisenhower Army Medical Center followed by a three-year assignment as the commander of the 541st Forward Surgical Team (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, NC. While with the 541st, he enjoyed a particularly challenging and successful deployment to Afghanistan with assignments in the RC-East, RC-South, and finally in the RC-North supporting NATO soldiers. Seery was then assigned as the General Surgery Clinic Chief at Womack Army Medical Center where he instructed medical students, physician assistant students, and residents from surgery, oral surgery, and family medicine programs.



In 2013, he was selected to be the sixth director of the U.S. Army Trauma Training Center, Ryder Trauma Center, Miami, FL. While there, he successfully prepared numerous Role 2 and Role 3 medical units for various deployments and missions.



In 2016, he was assigned as a Deputy Commander for Martin Army Community Hospital with additional duties as the Medical Director of the Medical Simulation Training Center and a Team Leader for an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Team that deployed to support Special Operations Forces in Africa.



Seery is a board-certified general surgeon, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and from 2017-2019 he held the position of AMEDD Military-Civilian Trauma Team Training Program Director. Additionally, he established the newly formed Joint Trauma Education and Training Directorate within the DHA, is a member of the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, EnRoute Combat Casualty Care, and Surgical Combat Casualty Care and former Education and Training sub-committee Chair.



In 2019, he was assigned as the Command Surgeon for US Army Central Command and deployed to Kuwait, Iraq, and Syria in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.



In 2020, Seery became the US Army Trauma/Surgical Critical Care Consultant to The Surgeon General and attended the US Army War College from 2020-2021.



He is currently assigned to the Medical Center of Excellence as the Medical Corps Corp Specific Branch Proponent Officer and was selected to be the next commander of Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, GA.



Seery believes his military and medical successes are a direct result of the dedicated support of his Family, especially his wife, Andrea, and sons, Lukas, and Gavin.