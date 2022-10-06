2d TSB #Spotlight — Corporal Paris Eldredge

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on CPL Paris Eldredge, Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer Charlie Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Baumholder, Germany.



As a Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer, Eldredge’s duties include performing field-level maintenance on electronic nodal assemblages, combat net radios and ancillary communications equipment. Additionally, he and his team perform system/network operations and correct system faults, and maintains all internal communications systems devices.



Eldredge chose the 25N MOS he felt it would provide him with more opportunities for success once he returns to civilian life. However, being an 25N is not an easy job.



“Being a 25N is a very selfless job. As signalers we mostly operate behind the scenes and rarely get seen. Now whether or not it’s an easy job honestly depends on the day. Some days all you’ll do is just check on your system. Other days you’ll spend hours or days troubleshooting it, to find it was some minute detail that you or someone else missed.”



A 25N may operate behind the scenes, but the support they provide does not go unnoticed. CPL Eldredge was recently coined by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston for his contributions to Node 470 supporting 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Lithuania during DEFENDER-Europe 22.



“I love all the job opportunities and duty stations this MOS offers. Within six years I’ve been to three duty stations, and at each duty station had a different job. I’ve been able to learn and see more than I feel like I would in other MOS.



Eldredge said that being a 25N has taught him to never to pre-judge anyone.



“I am constantly surprised by people and have learned my first assumptions turn out to be wrong most of the time,” he said. “The best advice I’ve received was ‘‘You can’t always do things by yourself; the Army is a team and you’re going to wear yourself out by always doing things on your own.’ This reminds me that I don’t always have to be on my own, and that I can rely on others around me.”



Eldredge said he appreciates his fellow Army co-workers for helping him to do his best every day.



“I’m most grateful for all my battle buddies I’ve had throughout my Army career. They help push me to be a better person, and help pick me up when I’m down. I don’t think I would’ve made it this far without them.”

