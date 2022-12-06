SECDEF Visits Sembawang

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III visited Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) at the Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), June 12, following his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.



Along with COMLOG WESTPAC, the visit was also attended by Military Sealift Command Far East, Singapore Area Coordinator, Fleet Logistics Center Site Singapore, the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) and by representatives from the Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy. U.S. forces at SNI work closely with Australian, New Zealand and United Kingdom partners.



“We talk about integration of partners and allies in the Pentagon, but this is where it happens every day,” said Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander, COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73.



“Diplomacy and working with our allies is the basis for our collective security,” said Austin. “We prioritize our greatest strength: our network of security alliances and partnerships. So thank you for being here and thank you for making us better.”



COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 utilizes its strategic location in Singapore to provide logistics and maintenance support in the Indo-Pacific.

“If you are following what is happening in Ukraine and Russia, if you take a look at that effort and you will find it is defined by logistics,” said Austin. “Nobody in the world can do what we do, and it is because of you. You are the unsung heroes of our overall effort.”



Other tenant commands in attendance were Special Operations Command Pacific Logistic Support Facility; Destroyer Squadron 7; U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Inspection Detachment Singapore; Defense Contract Management Agency; Naval Medical Research Unit; U.S. Veterinary Services Public Health Activity Branch, Singapore Branch.



Austin awarded coins to selected Service Members and Civilians, chosen by their respective commands. Those chosen include Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joey Kwan, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Raven Edgeworthsmith, Mrs. Shadow Paul, Army Sgt. Brendan Major, Ms. Rebecca Berger, Chief Electrician’s Mate Recardo Wright and Army Sgt. 1st Class Joel Trudell.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 05:23 Story ID: 422769 Location: SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits Sembawang, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.