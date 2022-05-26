Providing Presidential Support

Courtesy Photo | Crew members of the CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 3-2 General Support Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crew members of the CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion on assignment to support President Biden's staff during their visit to Korea, prepare to board their aircraft. see less | View Image Page

A few days before the president arrived to South Korea, Capt. Charles Kade received an email from the Eighth Army chief of staff to call Marine Corps One that night to talk about the logistics of moving around the president and his staff.



“One of my favorite items of doctrine is mission command, and this was exactly that,” said Kade. “Col. Jones (Eighth Army chief of staff) said you’re in charge of Korea and you’re in charge of Japan (pointing at Capt. Charles Kade and Lt. Col. Adam Bock respectively). We planned it and executed it, in a decentralized fashion, flawlessly.”



Capt. Kade and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mitchell Anderson were in charge of all aviation operations in support of the president in Korea and Lt. Col. Adam Bock and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeremiah Pyrdol were in charge of all aviation operations in Japan.



While the president was on ground, Capt. Kade and his crew were tasked with flying the president’s staff and select personnel to all locations the president was visiting.



He recalled it was a unique experience when in a brief with the Marine Corps One team they said “You’re gonna be in formation…with us.” Instead of departing from Osan separately, Capt. Kade and his crew departed with Marine Corps One.



What people did not see was all the coordination and logistics that went into moving the president throughout and between both countries. “What you don’t see is what proceeds Air Force One on a fleet of C-17s. That’s how the motorcade gets here, that’s how the helicopters get here, that’s how all of the support staff and everyone gets here. It becomes quite the footprint,” said Kade.



President Joe Biden visited Korea from May 20-21 and Japan from 22-23 May in his first visit to the Indo-Pacific since he took office on Jan. 20, 2021. During his visits to both countries, he spoke with the new president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, and the prime minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, as well as meeting with Samsung and making plans to open a manufacturing facility in the U.S.