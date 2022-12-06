Two riverboats in Pennsylvania, in coordination with Pennsylvania National Guard Survivor Outreach Services, hosted riverboat cruises for Surviving Families on June 12, 2022. The Pride of the Susquehanna in Harrisburg and The Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh are hosting events like this on the same day as the other riverboats across the country.



“It’s great that we have not one but two riverboats in our state participating in this, nationwide event,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, adjutant general, Pa. National Guard. “We can’t support these families enough and it’s great to participate in events like this.”



Those who lost family members in the line of duty were treated to a picnic and boat ride on the river. Eight survivor families from Pennsylvania boarded The Pride of the Susquehanna. Some families were of fallen National Guard members while others were of fallen active-duty members.



“The fact that they don’t forget us is great and it’s not just because you are being thought of but more importantly our lost service members are not forgotten,” said Dana Pellegrini-Shearon, the sister of Cpl. Gennaro Pellegrini who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. “I love to talk about Gerry (Gennaro) and I get to do it all the time.”



The inaugural Survivor Outreach trip for both riverboats was held in 2019 after The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat asked for riverboats across the country to join their annual program to host a Survivors Connections Event for Surviving Families. Due to COVID, this year marks the second event hosted by the two Pennsylvania boats.



For more information about Army Survivor Outreach Services, or to locate the nearest SOS Coordinator, Contact the GSSFM representative:

Phone: 855.707.2769 or BB: 210.834.0494

Email: usarmy.jbsa.imcom-hq.mbx.sos-survivor-advocate@mail.mil

Date Taken: 06.12.2022 by LTC Keith Hickox