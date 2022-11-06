PA Guard Senior Enlisted Leader visits 111th ATKW Student Flight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley | Pennsylvania National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley speaks...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley | Pennsylvania National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley speaks with the 111th Attack Wing's Student Flight on June 11, 2022 at Biddle ANG Base, Horsham, Pennsylvania. During the visit with these newly enlisted Airmen, Worley spoke about the importance of their service. The Student Flight is a program designed to help new, non-prior service enlistees become better prepared for basic training, making the transition from civilians into the Air National Guard a little easier. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Ross A. Whitley) see less | View Image Page

BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley spoke with the 111th Attack Wing's Student Flight here on June 11, 2022. During the visit with these newly enlisted Airmen, Worley spoke about the importance of their service.



“I come around to the training flights to meet new airmen and soldiers to say thank you and remind you that you are unique… that by being a Pennsylvania Airman you’re a part of the PA National Guard and we are .0016 of the Pennsylvania population,” said Worley.

Worley also spoke on career benefits available to guardsmen, and mentioned the importance of all the support the PA National Guard has for service members.



The Student Flight is a program designed to help new, non-prior service enlistees become better prepared for basic training, making the transition from civilians into the Air National Guard a little easier.



“As a leader, we are failing if we are not making sure that our service members feel comfortable enough to raise their hand and ask for help with anything.” Worley continued, “The PA National Guard and this air wing, has the means to help their members with financial problems, the means to help with mental health problems. Whatever your problem is, we as an organization of 18 thousand plus people have a way to help you.”



Worley also talked about the support the PA National Guard has provided over the last year.



“Last year in March, we called it the high water mark. Over 6,000 airmen and soldiers from the PA National Guard were on some type of orders; either within this Commonwealth, Washington D.C., or abroad, serving the interests of the United States of America,” said Worley. “6,000 people were out doing something, COVID Response, Civil Service, Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, South Africa - we had members all over.”