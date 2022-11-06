State partnership between VI and MS establishes an officer candidate prep program

Virgin Islands National Guard members are now afforded the opportunity to train in an Officer Candidate (OC) prep program geared to prepare candidates before attending officer candidate school, Jan. 23-28, 2022.



VING has a shortage of officers, and one of the methods to fill the officer vacancies is to look for potential enlisted candidates within the force to send to Officer Candidate School (OCS). The Officer Candidate (OC) prep program provides an environment that exposes the candidates to what they will experience in OCS.



The OC prep is a six-day training held on St. Croix to introduce prospective candidates to what they will face during the 57 days of the OCS-Summer Accelerated Officer program.



"Mississippi has a solid program," said Capt. Basil Williams, VING project manager. "Mississippi noticed a high retention rate in phase one since they created the prep program. Since then, they didn't have any candidates kicked out of OCS."



The partnership between the VI and Mississippi to host an Officer Candidate Prep Program on St. Croix was initiated in November 2021. Virgin Islands National Guard partnered with MS to learn best practices, eventually leading to VING hosting its prep course taught by VI personnel.



"The OC prep intends to prepare the candidates to be able to successfully negotiate OCS to prepare them for the rigorous and intensity of the environment so that when they come into the OCS environment, it doesn't shock them," said Maj. Michael Bradley, OC prep director. "The intent is to increase the probability of success in the OCS program."



After the candidates complete the six days on St. Croix, they will move on to phase zero at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, which is usually held around March and runs till May.



Virgin Islands National Guard SPC Jermaine Baptiste, 631st Engineer Company, recently returned home from basic training in the fall of 2020 and said that the OCS prep program had been a rewarding experience, which reminds him of basic training. "I want to become an officer to do better for myself because I have the potential. I also want to be able to help move the VING forward."



After phase zero, the candidates will move on to the 8-week or 57 days Summer Accelerated Officer program at Fort McClellan, AL. The rigorous training includes three phases and takes place twice a year; January through March and June through August.



Virgin Islands National Guard Staff Sgt. Latoya John, Joint Forces Headquarters, who joined the prep course a week prior, has aspirations to become an officer because of the opportunity to make strategic decisions for the organization. "Getting back into the discipline mindset has also been a great experience for me, having to be one of the oldest candidates in this group. So it has been challenging physically, but nothing beats a great challenge keeping up with the younger soldiers."



The Virgin Islands National Gaurd continues to be ready, relevant, and responsive in its efforts to provide trained and professional troops to meet the demands of the Armed Forces.

