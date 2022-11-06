Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS FORREST SHERMAN DEPARTS FOR MEDITERRANEAN NATO DEPLOYMENT

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
    departed on deployment from its home port of Norfolk, June 11.
    During the deployment, Forrest Sherman will serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime
    Group Two (SNMG2) and will operate in the European theater. She will conduct freedom of
    navigation and presence operations as well as participate in multiple exercises with Allies and
    partners in the region.
    Forrest Sherman successfully completed a surge deployment from February to April while
    operating with NATO Allies in the Eastern Atlantic, North Sea and Baltic Sea under commander,
    U.S. 2nd Fleet.
    “The Sailors aboard Forrest Sherman are incredibly talented and resilient,” Cmdr. Greg Page,
    commanding officer of USS Forrest Sherman said. “Their unwavering commitment to the
    mission helps ensure that our nation’s maritime presence remains strong. “This year has
    presented multiple opportunities for the Forrest Sherman crew to become proficient operating
    with our allies and partners. As the flagship for SNMG2, I am excited to continue to work with
    NATO and demonstrate our professionalism, capabilities and resolve to the world.”
    NATO seeks to increase security through cooperation and building relationships in line with
    shared values, building mutual security as well as respecting the rights of individual nations to
    decide their own futures.
    “The Forrest Sherman team is ready to respond throughout the region in service of our maritime
    interests,” said Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, prospective commander, SNMG2. “In the days ahead
    we will strengthen our relationships with like-minded allies and partners. We look forward to
    strengthening the alliance and conducting operations that will challenge us and make us stronger
    than ever. NATO is capable now, ready for tomorrow and adapting for the future.”
    Forrest Sherman will operate with several allied navies including members from Canada, France,
    Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
    Forrest Sherman is deploying to the European theater of operations and after reporting as the
    flagship for SNMG2 in July, will participate in a range of maritime activities in support of NATO allies and European Partners.

