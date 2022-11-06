USS FORREST SHERMAN DEPARTS FOR MEDITERRANEAN NATO DEPLOYMENT

NORFOLK - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

departed on deployment from its home port of Norfolk, June 11.

During the deployment, Forrest Sherman will serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime

Group Two (SNMG2) and will operate in the European theater. She will conduct freedom of

navigation and presence operations as well as participate in multiple exercises with Allies and

partners in the region.

Forrest Sherman successfully completed a surge deployment from February to April while

operating with NATO Allies in the Eastern Atlantic, North Sea and Baltic Sea under commander,

U.S. 2nd Fleet.

“The Sailors aboard Forrest Sherman are incredibly talented and resilient,” Cmdr. Greg Page,

commanding officer of USS Forrest Sherman said. “Their unwavering commitment to the

mission helps ensure that our nation’s maritime presence remains strong. “This year has

presented multiple opportunities for the Forrest Sherman crew to become proficient operating

with our allies and partners. As the flagship for SNMG2, I am excited to continue to work with

NATO and demonstrate our professionalism, capabilities and resolve to the world.”

NATO seeks to increase security through cooperation and building relationships in line with

shared values, building mutual security as well as respecting the rights of individual nations to

decide their own futures.

“The Forrest Sherman team is ready to respond throughout the region in service of our maritime

interests,” said Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, prospective commander, SNMG2. “In the days ahead

we will strengthen our relationships with like-minded allies and partners. We look forward to

strengthening the alliance and conducting operations that will challenge us and make us stronger

than ever. NATO is capable now, ready for tomorrow and adapting for the future.”

Forrest Sherman will operate with several allied navies including members from Canada, France,

Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Forrest Sherman is deploying to the European theater of operations and after reporting as the

flagship for SNMG2 in July, will participate in a range of maritime activities in support of NATO allies and European Partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 12:16 Story ID: 422732 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN DEPARTS FOR MEDITERRANEAN NATO DEPLOYMENT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.