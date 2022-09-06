Albany, N.Y., Native Serves at USS Chancellorsville (CG 62)

An Albany, N.Y. native and 2016 Bethlehem Central High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) as the Administration Officer.



Lt. j.g. James Lenden commissioned in 2020 after graduating near the top of his class at the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something extremely real and exciting,” said Lenden. “There are not many jobs right out of college that offer a sense of complete agency. You are trusted to do a lot, and it is very empowering.”



Lenden arrived at the Chancellorsville in December 2020, where he then served as the Gunnery Officer for about a year. He was reassigned as the Administrative Officer in December 2021.



“I like my job because I like taking care of people,” said Lenden. “There are a lot of moving parts that come together to make my job very rewarding.”



Admin Officers provide support with correspondence, directives, awards, evaluations, mail and legal proceedings going up and down the chain of command.



“It has been challenging,” said Lenden. “Admin doesn’t get the same tangible gratification at the end of the day as other divisions might. I’ve learned the best things we can do as leaders is making sure the little things are taken care of efficiently so our crew can stay focused on their mission.”



After arriving a little over a year and a half ago, Lenden is already qualified as a helm safety officer, boat officer, conning officer and combat information center watch officer. He has proven to be a reliable leader and knowledgeable junior officer, further strengthening the Chancellorsville’s overall unit-level effectiveness in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

