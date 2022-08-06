McCampbell Welcomes Pacific Fleet Commander

Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Wash. (June 8th, 2022)- Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Wash. (June 8th, 2022)- Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is piped aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) during a scheduled visit to the ship. During the visit, Paparo met with the crew and addressed questions about operations in the Pacific Fleet. McCampbell is currently pierside in its homeport of Everett, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Claire Ruotolo) see less | View Image Page

EVERETT, Washington –U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visited Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) on board Naval Station Everett, June 8, 2022.



McCampbell recently executed a homeport shift from Vigor shipyard in Portland, OR to Naval Station Everett; culminating a depot modernization yards period. The ship underwent numerous system upgrades rendering it as one of the most mission capable vessels in the entire fleet.



Since arriving at Naval Station Everett, the crew has been working tirelessly to maximize training and continue routine maintenance efforts to guarantee the ship’s operational success in the coming months. Paparo’s visit coincided with a major turning point as the crew prepares to exercise all of the ship’s new capabilities.



“It has been remarkable watching the effort that the crew has dedicated to bringing our ship back to life” said Cmdr. Steven Zielechowski, the ship’s commanding officer. “We could not be more excited to welcome Adm. Paparo on board and show him all of the work we have put in. This ship’s future is incredibly bright and it was a great opportunity for the crew to hear what is in store directly from our Fleet Commander.”



Paparo’s visit included a brief tour of the ship and an opportunity for the crew to interface with their Fleet Commander and Fleet Master Chief. Paparo and Pacific Fleet’s Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer James Tocorzic provided remarks about the strategic and operational environment in the Indo-Pacific region and answered questions from the crew. To close the visit, Paparo, Tocorzic and McCampbell leadership recognized five Sailors for their hard work..



“As a Naval Aviator, I recognize that this ship is named after the leading Ace during World War II and every sailor on board carries a great and proud warfighting tradition" remarked Adm. Paparo. “We need a cohesive team and overall readiness begins at the sailor level; the real weapon here is you.”



McCampbell is part of U.S. Third Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. Third Fleet works consistently with U.S. Seventh Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the entire Pacific Fleet.