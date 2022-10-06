17th Healthcare Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Members of the 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron salute their incoming commander,...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | Members of the 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron salute their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, during the 17th HCOS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 10, 2022. The vision for the 17th Medical Group is to produce operationally focused medics that set standards for delivering exceptional care to warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page