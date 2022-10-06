Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Healthcare Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron held their change of command at the Powell Event Center, June 10.

    The 17th HCOS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Danny Dacey, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 17th HCOS falls under the 17th Medical Group. The vision for the 17th MDG is to produce operationally focused medics that set standards for delivering exceptional care to warfighters.

