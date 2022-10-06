The 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron held their change of command at the Powell Event Center, June 10.
The 17th HCOS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Danny Dacey, for his hard work and dedication.
The 17th HCOS falls under the 17th Medical Group. The vision for the 17th MDG is to produce operationally focused medics that set standards for delivering exceptional care to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 17:27
|Story ID:
|422720
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron welcomes new commander, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS
