315th Training Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Members of the 315th Training Squadron salute U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Liane Zivitski,...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Members of the 315th Training Squadron salute U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Liane Zivitski, 315th TRS incoming commander, during the 315th TRS change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 10, 2022. Zivitski previously served as the chief, operations branch, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations and integrations division, joint staff J-3, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page