    315th Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE , TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 315th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 10.

    The 315th TRS welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Liane Zivitski, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John Bergmans, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 315th TRS is responsible for training, educating, and mentoring our future intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors through innovation.

