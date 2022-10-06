GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 315th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 10.
The 315th TRS welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Liane Zivitski, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John Bergmans, for his hard work and dedication.
The 315th TRS is responsible for training, educating, and mentoring our future intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors through innovation.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 16:59
|Story ID:
|422717
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE , TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 315th Training Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT