NETCOM Remembers Fallen Signaleers

FORT HUACHUCA Ariz. - The stillness of the Southern-Arizona morning air seemed to enforce the solemnness of the occasion as the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command hosted a memorial ceremony at the Army Signal Cove of Remembrance, May 26, in front of the NETCOM headquarters, Greely Hall.



“This memorial, commissioned in 2006 by former NETCOM Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Carroll Pollett, was first dedicated in December 2008 by Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence for the families of the first 56 fallen signal members since 9/11, whose names and photos first graced this memorial,” said NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, during remarks.



And since that first dedication, NETCOM has had the solemn duty to add 47 additional names to the memorial.



“One thing that has remained constant for the Signal Corps since its inception during the Civil War; is the need for technically competent and dedicated Soldiers and Civilians to get the message through,” said Eubank.



“Though the technologies change and transform … [it is] the men and women – the [Signal] Soldiers and Civilians - who have made success on the battlefields throughout our nation’s history possible.



“Their legacy is the foundation for those serving today as we strive to be always ‘Watchful for the Country,’” said Eubank. “And, our charge is to ensure the legacy of the Signaleers forever etched in this memorial Cove continues.”



“Remembering the 103 Signal Soldiers and Civilians who sacrificed so much for all of us here today is our sacred duty,” said Eubank.



“We remember each and every one of their lives, and remember all the loved-ones and comrades they touched during their brief time here with us.”



As the general neared the end of his remarks, he spoke about the duty to honor the fallen.



“I know that my words alone cannot bring comfort to those, who still feel their loss, but I do make this commitment on behalf of a grateful nation and a grateful Army, that “we will never forget.”



