Two NUWC Division Newport teams win Program Executive Office Excellence Awards

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Two Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport teams recently won Program Executive Office (PEO) Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) Excellence Awards for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. The teams are the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department’s Tactical Navigation (TACNAV) team and the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department’s IWS 5.0 Constellation-class (FFG-62) guided missile frigate team.



The IWS 5.0 FFG-62 team demonstrated perseverance and dedication in support of the Constellation-class guided missile frigate anti-submarine warfare (ASW) new construction effort. Team members include Sensors and Sonar System Department engineers Alyssa Cosmo; Rhode Island residents, Dennis Callahan of Tiverton; Matthew Cordes of Bristol; Brian Mingels of Kingston; Ramon Garcia of Saunderstown; Liam Stamp of Johnston; Benjamin Lodge of Hope Valley; and Gene Wills of Ashaway, an admin/tech specialist in the Customer Advocate Office; and Massachusetts residents, Lynden Mills of Fall River; Daniel Reardon of Berkley; and Bradley Leusner of Canton.



“They proved to be committed and flexible in not only supporting the program of record (POR) ASW design acquisition milestones for a first-of-its-kind platform, but also simultaneously supported the review and evaluation of platform design specifics for a potential alternative to the variable depth sonar system for this ship class,” the award states.



“Following intensive analysis, modeling and engineering efforts, the team provided quality POR ASW new construction data to the FFG 62 Program. They also provided an in-depth analysis of a potential change to the FFG 62 ASW suite, which included detailed reviews of draft shipbuilder platform redesigns, and provided major stakeholders with significant acquisition and analytical data all within a short timeframe that would still sustain lead-ship construction schedules.”



The two-person TACNAV team, comprised of engineers Leif Manley, a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jake Brown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, participated in two test events in support of PEO IWS objectives — one to determine the capability of the AN/WSN-7 Ring Laser Gyro Navigator for Integrated Search and Survey functionality, and another to verify performance requirements for the AN-WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System Replacement.



“The team used a new process which cuts planning and install time from 13 months to just over one month and led to at least $300,000 in cost avoidance per event,” the award states. “The team was challenged by PEO IWS 6 (Command and Control Program) to go faster and meet the current tempo of new capabilities, which requires a test regime capable of rapid development and experimentation. The two-person TACNAV team … demonstrated innovation, judiciousness and dedication in the execution of these two critical tests, resulting in numerous and significant benefits for PEO IWS and the U.S. Navy.”



Both teams were recognized at PEO IWS all-hands meetings held in March and April.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



