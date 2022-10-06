Commandant, Naval District Washington, Changes Command

WASHINGTON - Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore relieved Rear Adm. Michael Steffen as commandant, Naval District Washington (NDW) during a change of command ceremony at Washington Navy Yard's Leutze Park, June 10, 2022.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the commandant of Naval District Washington," said Steffen. "From discussing ways to improve installation electricity to hosting a full honors ceremony for an allied head of Navy, the mission here is meaningful and exhilarating. I can't tell you how excited I am to turn over NDW to Nancy, who is an incredible leader, mentor, and friend."

Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsay, commander, Navy Installations Command, awarded Steffen with the Legion of Merit for all he accomplished during his time in command, which included safely reopening facilities after the global COVID-19 pandemic, furthering the Washington Navy Yard Land Swap Initiative, solving key anti-terrorism and force protection concerns for the Navy Yard and providing significant infrastructure maintenance and improvements.

"Naval District Washington, under Rear Adm. Steffen's leadership, has made a difference in the lives of thousands of Sailors and their families and the communities they call home," said Lindsay. "Bravo Zulu on a job well done; we wish you and your family all the best as commander of the Navy reserve force."

Lacore became NDW's 93rd commandant during the ceremony. Steffen pointed out in his remarks that she will be the first woman to serve in the position.

"Mike, you are truly a tough act to follow, and your accomplishments this past year are frankly eye watering," said Lacore. "I am, indeed, the first woman commandant; thank you for that recognition. It is important for the women behind me that we acknowledge we've scratched one more 'first' off the list, but I am looking forward to the last time we say 'she's the first woman.'"

Lacore will also serve as deputy commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region. Prior to reporting to NDW, Lacore's previous assignment was Chief of Staff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Africa/ SIXTH Fleet.

"Naval District Washington is a very diverse group, and I am excited by the diversity of thought, perspective, and experience that I witnessed thus far," said Lacore. "But a group of diverse people doesn't make a team- there must be something to unite them. In our case, it is a sense of service. Some of us wear a uniform, and some don't, but we are a team of Navy military and civilians who stand together in service to our nation."

NDW is the regional provider of common operating support to naval installations in the National Capital Region. NDW is responsible for efficiently delivering these support services to more than 120 mission commands located within its geographical borders. NDW encompasses more than 4,000 square miles, including the District of Columbia, the Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and St. Mary's, and northern Virginia counties of Loudoun, Fauquier, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford King George, Westmoreland, Arlington and the cities within their outer boundaries. The region includes such installations as Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and the Washington Navy Yard.

