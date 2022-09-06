Navy Child & Youth Programs Hiring Fair on July 8

SAN DIEGO, CA (NRSW) – Navy Child & Youth Programs is holding a Hiring Fair on Friday, July 8, from 9:00 am to 3 pm at the Scottish Rite Center in Mission Valley. Start your professional career with the Navy with one of our many rewarding and fun entry-level positions caring and programming for military youth, ages 6 weeks to 18 years. Positions are available within numerous Child Development and Youth Centers throughout San Diego and include on-site training and internal career advancement. The Child & Youth Programs Hiring Fair is your one-stop opportunity to apply, interview and be hired – all in the same day!



Eligible applicants must be age 18 and older and all levels of education (high school diploma or GED minimum) will be considered for full-time and flexible direct care positions for Child & Youth Programs at San Diego Naval installations. Operating hours at these facilities are 5 am to 7 pm and shifts can include weekends, nights and special events. Child & Youth Programs include all ages of care: Child Development Centers (6 weeks to 5 years of age), School-Aged Care (6 to 12 years) and Youth Centers (13 to 18 years).



Applicants with Veterans Preference (DD214 required) and Military Spousal Employment Preference (current orders in hand) should arrive between 9:00-10:00 am. All others are welcome at 10 am. The Hiring Fair will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews, and tentative job offers.



All applicants should bring their resume, a photo ID card, SSN card, certifications (CPR, etc.) high school diploma/GED or college transcripts, three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal), and Veterans Preference or Military Spousal Employment Preference if applicable.



Visit www.navylifesw.com for complete information and to download forms, or call 619-705-5915 or 619-705-5919/ 619-705-5909.



Navy Child & Youth Programs provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or other non-merit factors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:38 Story ID: 422710 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Child & Youth Programs Hiring Fair on July 8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.