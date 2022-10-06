IWTC San Diego Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of Center for Information Warfare Training,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of Center for Information Warfare Training, presided over the change of command ceremony for Information Warfare Training Command San Diego where Cmdr. Tim L. Raymie relinquished command to Cmdr. J. Greg Gabriel on June 10, 2022. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Cmdr. J. Greg Gabriel relieved Cmdr. Tim L. Raymie as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, during a change of command ceremony held on June 10.



“I want to personally thank each IWTC San Diego individual for all of their hard work, dedication to the mission, and service to our great Nation,” said Raymie, “Serving as your CO for the past 24 months has been the greatest honor of my 33 years of naval service. I am confidently walking away from this command knowing that it is in the firm hands of Cmdr. Gabriel, an exceptional leader.”



Presiding officer, Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), lauded Raymie for his keen leadership while in command and welcomed Gabriel.



“Tim has done an exceptional job leading IWTC San Diego during the last two years, where I consistently counted on his wise judgement to keep the training mission going, while keeping our Sailors, students, and families healthy,” said Capt. Ratkus. “I welcome Greg to the CIWT team and know he is the right leader to continue moving IWTC San Diego and CIWT in the right direction to support our information warfare professionals, ashore and afloat.”



Raymie assumed command of IWTC San Diego in June 2020. During his time, he oversaw the consolidation of IWTC San Diego and Training Support Center San Diego, helped stand-up and frame the command’s Culture of Excellence and Warrior Toughness programs, and successfully and safely ensured training continued during the Coronavirus pandemic. While in command, he led 225 military personnel, civilian and contractors across four training sites, delivering more than 107 courses to 7,700 students across the fleet, joint force, and partner nations.



“I am extremely grateful for Cmdr. Raymie’s mentorship and exceptional leadership of an outstanding command,” said Gabriel. “IWTC San Diego is renowned for building the finest professional warriors in the fleet, while maintaining a great reputation for taking care of its people and delivering world-class training. I appreciate everyone who contributed to a smooth transition and look forward to working with this remarkable team."



Gabriel, a native of Atlanta, Ga, previously served at Navy Personnel Command as the intelligence junior officer detailer and most recently served as the intelligence department head aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



IWTC San Diego currently offers courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of over 225 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 4,500 students every year at three training sites in San Diego, Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, and Yokosuka, Japan. It is one of four schoolhouses for Center for Information Warfare Training. Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.