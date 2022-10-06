Five World Class Athlete Program Wrestlers Qualify for U.S. World Team

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jesse Thielke receives an award after qualifying for the U.S. World Team at Final...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jesse Thielke receives an award after qualifying for the U.S. World Team at Final X, Stillwater Oklahoma, June 3, 2022. Wrestling World Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia in September. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program have qualified for the USA Wrestling World Team after their matches at Final X Stillwater, and Final X New York.



Staff Sgt. Max Nowry, Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, Spc. Alejandro Sancho, Spc. Jesse Thiekle, and Pfc. Kamal Bey all were named to the Greco-Roman World team.



At Final X Stillwater, held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 55kg Nowry won his first two of three rounds to win over opponent Brady Koontz (Ohio RTC). Both rounds were determined by criteria with a score of 1-1. In 63kg, Thielke also won in two rounds by defeating opponent Sammy Jones (NYAC).



At Final X New York, held in New York City, in 60kg, World Class Athlete Program teammates Hafizov and Spc. Dalton Roberts were paired against one another. The series went to a full three rounds, with Hafizov beating Roberts in the final match 4-1, earning Hafizov his world team spot. In 67kg, Sancho was paired with Alston Nutter (Sunkist Kids), winning his series in two matches. Finally, in 77kg, Bey was paired against WCAP teammate Pfc. Britton Holmes; where in the last few seconds scored a five-point body lock, winning the series and earning his world team spot.



Wrestling World Championships are scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, September 10-18, 2022.



