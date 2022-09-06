USAREC gives educators Army experience

Photo By Lara Poirrier | Educators and community leaders participate in the annual National Army Educator Tour...... read more read more Photo By Lara Poirrier | Educators and community leaders participate in the annual National Army Educator Tour June 6-9. The guests watched demonstrations and participated in simulations, while learning about careers in the U.S. Army and the benefits Soldiers receive. (U.S. Army photo by Lara Hartman-Poirrier) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Recruiting Command hosted its annual National Educator Tour at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 6-9.



Educators and community leaders attending from across the country had the opportunity to watch demonstrations and participate in simulations, while learning about different Army jobs and the benefits Soldiers receive. The most valuable part of the experience, though, was the opportunity for educators to meet real Soldiers, according to Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, USAREC commanding general.



“These educators are getting the chance to meet some very talented young men and women who have been wearing this uniform and who are so excited to contribute to their country and to the United States Army,” Vereen said. “Some of them may be less than a year out of high school and some of them may be a little bit more mature, but each of them has answered the call to serve.”



During the week, the educators watched several demonstrations featuring military working dogs, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, medical training simulators and the 3rd Infantry Division Band. They had the opportunity to climb inside Army vehicles, and some educators even completed a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.



In addition to the demonstrations, the educators learned about free online resources the Army offers, including March2Success, a study program for standardized tests, and the ASVAB Career Exploration Program, an attitude test and interest assessment tool.



The command’s senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, said as the educators return home, he hopes they carry the stories of the Soldiers they met with them.



“Everybody here has a story and they’re all different,” Foley said. “Everyone has a story about why they enlisted in the Army, how they grew up, how they serve, and what the Army has done for them and their families. Really listen to the stories of our Soldiers.”