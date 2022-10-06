Vice Adm. Williamson Visits Navy Region Southeast Installations

The importance of Navy Region Southeast installations was underscored recently by Vice Adm. Ricky Williamson’s visit to four installations the week of June 6.



Williamson, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics (OPNAV N4), met with base officials at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, June 6; NAS Jacksonville, June 8; Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, June 9 to review the installations’ capabilities and future projects necessary to continue their support to the fleet.



“Our shore enterprise enables Fleet readiness which has a tremendous impact on our aviation, surface and sub-surface combatants,” Williamson said. “The hard work and dedication of the installation teams enable our warfighting units to be able to man, train, and equip our forces which allow us to ensure persistent logistics in unpredictable operational environments.”



As OPNAV N4, Williamson serves as the resource sponsor for operational logistics and supply chain support. His staff also supervises requirements for depot maintenance, ship support, fleet training and training ranges and is the primary resource sponsor for shore capabilities.



The facilities visited ranged widely from Hurricane Sally damaged Unaccompanied Housing in NAS Pensacola, to the Trident Refit Facility in NSB Kings Bay and warehouse facilities in NAS Jacksonville. Conversations were also held detailing energy infrastructure, water utilities, base buffering initiatives, transportation programs and waterway management.



Comparable to small cities, naval installations are major components of the shore establishment and are complex enterprises in their own right. Most have airports or harbors with maintenance depots, housing, hospitals, retail establishments and much more. Having access to the officer who directs allocation for the scarce resources available to improve shore capabilities, the visit was vital for the region leadership and installation commanding officers.



“Shore installations provide maintenance, training and logistics to the Fleet. Our effective shore-based management strategies provide the backbone for the U.S. Navy to meet our national defense mission,” Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, Commander, Navy Region Southeast said. “Having him here in person gave us the ability to articulate our challenges and opportunities to better serve the Fleet.”



Commander, Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installations support and execution for 18 installations within the United States from South Carolina to Texas and from Tennessee to Florida and includes Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:54 Story ID: 422695 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Williamson Visits Navy Region Southeast Installations, by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.