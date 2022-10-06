Start planning now, ATAP MER set to open July 22

The Army Talent Alignment Process (ATAP) 23-02 Mission Essential Requirements (MER) will open in the Assignment Interactive Module 2.0 (AIM2) at 9 a.m. EDT on July 22, 2022 and will close 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 15, 2022. This will assist in establishing unit requirements for Officer/Warrant Officer assignments with report dates from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023.



The MER is the unit’s tool to systematically convey priorities to Officer Personnel Management Directorate (OPMD) for the cycle. It is a unit commander’s opportunity to influence the ATAP Cycle directly and cast their “vote.” The accuracy and timely submission of the MER provides Account Managers the ability to analyze unit requirements and adequately represent them at the Distribution Conference. Units should review all current and projected vacancies and ensure the accuracy of the list of the essential requirements. At a minimum, units should recommend “KEEP/DELETE” for each vacancy and add vacancies not automatically generated. Units should also take the time to assess and provide their branch preferences for immaterial positions.



Again, MER submission deadline to Account Managers is no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 15, 2022 through AIM2. Due to the IPPS-A Brownout and Cutover on August 15, 2022, units are encouraged to complete their MER no later than August 10, 2022. Units that do not complete by August 10, 2022, could see latency issues with HR systems, which may not reflect their true strength.



OPMD Account Managers are available to conduct virtual MER training for installation or DML-level organizations, with the target audience being DMSL strength managers and J1/G1/S1 personnel and addressing individual unit concerns. Contact your OPMD Account Manager for additional information.

