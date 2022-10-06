REM workshop 2022 assists with prioritizing work according to policy

Photo By William Farrow | Huntsville Center’s Resource Efficiency Manager program recently invited subject...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Huntsville Center’s Resource Efficiency Manager program recently invited subject matter experts to provide training during the REM Workshop for the REMs in May to hone their skills at identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs. see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--Efficient use of resources is key to the framework for a long-term endeavor to operationalize climate adaptation and mitigation across the Army, and the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s energy programs are at the forefront to enhance readiness, resiliency, and capabilities of the force.



However, keeping stakeholders informed about current changes and policy updates can be challenging due to the nature of each installation having separate and specific requirements.



Huntsville Center’s Resource Efficiency Manager program recently invited subject matter experts to provide training during the REM Workshop for the REMs in May to hone their skills at identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs.



More than 50 Resource Efficiency Managers, or REMs, and energy reduction industry representatives attended the workshop.



The REMs in attendance are all contracted “employees” whose sole purpose is improving their assigned installation’s energy programs by identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs.



The energy reduction industry representatives in attendance have an opportunity to provide information to the REMs regarding cutting-edge technology and systems that assist the REMs in reducing energy and resource consumption for REM’s customers.



John Trudell, Huntsville Center REM program manager, said REMs help installation energy managers increase energy awareness, collect data for reporting site energy use and management, and support energy programs in the achievement of energy goals and mandates.



“Their expertise is in developing site energy and water plans to achieve energy efficiency, reduction, security, and resiliency through sustainable and renewable resources,” Trudell said.



The Army’s latest Climate Strategy creates irreversible momentum to enhance Army readiness and resilience for the next 30 years. By building upon decades of research, development and innovation, the Army will become the resilient and sustainable land force that the nation needs.



Greg Palko, a REM with Sain Engineering Associates recently finished an assignment with Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal, and has years of service reducing resource consumption for Army logistic activities in North Carolina and California as well as other locations.



He said the REM workshop is vital to the REMs in attendance as policy changes and new directives drive the workshop structure.



He said the best way to ensure he’s doing the best job he can is by attending the workshop and networking with other attendees.



“Policy has always been a part of the REM program,” Palko said. “Having previously worked for an ESCO I learned the importance of the REM program and I always jump at the opportunity for training and meeting with other REMs and industry suppliers. Those relationships, and the format of REM program’s workshop, has always been a great opportunity for REMs to interact and sort out various levels of national and local policy changes.”