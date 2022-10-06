USMC Brigadier General Pasagian passes command to Brigadier General Walsh

Photo By Tyler Mann | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian passes the Marine Corps flag to Brig....... read more read more Photo By Tyler Mann | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian passes the Marine Corps flag to Brig. Gen. David C. Walsh signifying the change of command at Marine Corps Systems Command during a June 9 ceremony, which at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. MCSC Sergeant Major Allen B. Goodyear salutes the two generals (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tyler Mann). see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — On June 9, a large crowd gathered for a ceremony to bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian and welcome Brig. Gen. David C. Walsh in front of Marine Corps Systems Command, located at the Quantico Marine Corps Base.



The event drew dozens of friends, family and Marines to honor both Pasagian and Walsh for their years of service. Lieutenant General Karsten S. Heckl, commanding general, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, and the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, provided opening remarks.



“The accomplishments at Marine Corps Systems Command during your tenure are a direct reflection of your outstanding leadership,” said Lt. Gen. Heckl. “I know firsthand how much effort you put into ensuring our command is on track with our Marines. You had the intelligence and communication capabilities needed to make an expeditionary force. You were undoubtedly the right Marine at the right time to lead this demand.”



During his tenure, Pasagian oversaw the execution of multiple acquisition initiatives supporting the Commandant’s Force Design 2030. For example, MCSC delivered the Corps’ largest infantry weapons modernization in over 25 years. It began large-scale divestment efforts in late 2019 in order to invest in equipment modernization. MCSC also rapidly developed and procured the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, which the Navy and Marine Corps successfully tested last year in a joint exercise.



A New York City native, Pasagian enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 1987. He graduated recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, before entering a commissioning program. He commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1990.



Pasagian’s assignments as a logistician in the operating forces include platoon commander, detachment commander, company executive officer, squadron logistics officer, brigade support group executive officer and battalion executive and commanding officer. He deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Operation Continue Hope in Somalia and with Brigade Service Support Group 2 in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.



“Today is truly is a good day. It's been the ride of a lifetime,” said Pasagian. “I have witnessed amazing people who are capable of high-end work, doing what the nation and the Marine Corps calls them to do. From our first days to advancing to sophisticated weapons systems — being able to do that in a way that's meaningful — that applies advantage to this great nation is a true honor. It's service. The best part of it is the people. That's the part I'm going to miss the most.”



Walsh proceeded with remarks, thanking Pasagian for his service and congratulating him on his next chapter of life. Walsh most recently served as the acting Program Executive Officer Land Systems at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Also a New York native, Walsh was commissioned into the Marine Corps in August 1992 through the Officer Candidates Course after receiving his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. He later reported to the Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, for flight training and was designated as a naval aviator in February 1995.



“Our team is based on ethics,” said Walsh. “Our leadership revolves around equity. We have our partners who have also allied with others. We do not do anything alone and we do our mission across the world. Our team, a lot of whom are represented here, is collaborative, transparent, engaging and works with our industry partners to ensure we are making cutting-edge technology. I look forward to continuing the collaborative transparency and working together to protect and provide capability to our Marines.”