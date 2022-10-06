HRC CSM holds Q&A via Facebook

The Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo held a short Q&A session via the command’s Facebook page. The session was held to give Soldiers an opportunity to get any of their human resources questions answered directly by a senior leader within the command.



Q. What guidance should be extended to the Staff Sergeant population identified as High Potential for Performance? Should consideration be given to using them to fill Platoon Sergeant positions within their current organizations?

A. Dylan Brown High Potential for Promotion means the Evaluation Board has identified you to serve at the next higher grade based off projections. Talent management to serve in a PSG billet, is the responsibility of your unit leadership.



Q. Is there a plan to extend temporary NCO promotions to the U.S. Army Reserve?

A. The United States Army Reserve Command sets the policy for any Army Reserve NCO promotion. This question would be best addressed by them.



Q. What is the expected time a Soldier should start seeing their orders after submitting their retirement package?

A. Retirement packets may be submitted as much as a year in advance. The process varies depending on the rank of the Soldier and component of service. It involves actions by the individual Soldier, installation military personnel divisions (MPDs), and HRC. Typically, retirement packets for Sergeant First Class and above spend 10-18 working days at HRC. After HRC approves the packet, installation MPDs will issue retirement orders for the Soldier. Retirement packets for Staff Sergeant and below are not processed by HRC, only the MPDs. If you have questions about a Staff Sergeant retirement packet, please contact your local MPD. For Sergeant First Class and above, call the Army Service Center at 1-888-ArmyHRC (1-888-276-9472).



Q. Why do all actions (i.e. IFSTE, FSTE, FSTC) have to be routed through U.S. Army Pacific for Soldiers stationed in Korea?

A. AR 614-30 specifies which personnel actions must go through the theater’s senior mission commander. There are some aspects of personnel management that are unique to overseas service (IFSTE, FSTE, FSTC, etc.). These actions are tied to command sponsorship; when it comes to families – that approval authority is with the overseas command. Rest assured, HRC maintains contact with Army Service Component Commands on a daily basis.



Q. The AAR for evaluation boards are beneficial, but if Soldiers can be notified which AAR comment numbers pertain to them, this would assist them in figuring out their deficiencies. Can the Soldier be notified which AAR comments pertain to them?

A. Currently there is no process to provide individual feedback to each Soldier from the evaluation board. Evaluation board AAR comments are a holistic view of all candidates being evaluated. For individual feedback you can contact your Professional Development NCO, your NCO support channel, and/or your proponent leadership - they can review your file and provide feedback.



Q. Current Order of Merit Lists appear inflated: individuals that promoted to Master Sergeant between 1 Nov 21 - 1 Feb 22 still received OMLs as Sergeants First Class (understandable since the board convenes in October). Is anything going to be done in the future to remove these individuals from the population to more accurately depict OML standing?

A. An Order of Merit List (OML) doesn’t change, nor does your standing on that list. If a Soldier gets promoted, separates, or goes to OCS - that Soldier is skipped. Your OML number will remain the same – it will not change your place in line.

